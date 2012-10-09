Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela handed Giro d'Italia wildcard in 2013

Image 1 of 5 Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) takes stage 11 of the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 The Androni Venezuela riders (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Team Androni Giocattoli rounds a bend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Miguel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli) goes alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Franco Pellizotti with Androni Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio (Image credit: Smith Optics)

Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela has earned one of four wildcard entries into the Giro d'Italia in 2013, courtesy of their win in the Coppa Italia - the season-long competition for Italian cycling teams.

The Gianni Savio-managed team finished on 814 points, ahead of Colnago CSF Inox with 766 and the soon-to-be-defunct Acqua e Sapone with 680, in the competition run for Italian teams in .1 and HC class races across the season.

The route of the 2013 Giro d'Italia has been officially presented in Milan, with race organisers balancing the traditionally mountainous route with 88.9km of time trials, in a clear attempt to attract big-name stage racers such as Bradley Wiggins and Alberto Contador.





Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela was awarded a wildcard entry to this year's race along with Colnago CSF-Inox, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia and Team NetApp. The Androni team took two stage wins with Miguel Rubiano soloing to victory in stage 6, and a few days later Roberto Ferrari, who had been at the centre of a controversial crash at the end of stage 3 in Denmark, sprinted to victory in stage 11.

