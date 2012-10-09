Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela handed Giro d'Italia wildcard in 2013
Savio's team tops Coppa Italia in 2012
Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela has earned one of four wildcard entries into the Giro d'Italia in 2013, courtesy of their win in the Coppa Italia - the season-long competition for Italian cycling teams.
Related Articles
The Gianni Savio-managed team finished on 814 points, ahead of Colnago CSF Inox with 766 and the soon-to-be-defunct Acqua e Sapone with 680, in the competition run for Italian teams in .1 and HC class races across the season.
The route of the 2013 Giro d'Italia has been officially presented in Milan, with race organisers balancing the traditionally mountainous route with 88.9km of time trials, in a clear attempt to attract big-name stage racers such as Bradley Wiggins and Alberto Contador.
Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela was awarded a wildcard entry to this year's race along with Colnago CSF-Inox, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia and Team NetApp. The Androni team took two stage wins with Miguel Rubiano soloing to victory in stage 6, and a few days later Roberto Ferrari, who had been at the centre of a controversial crash at the end of stage 3 in Denmark, sprinted to victory in stage 11.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy