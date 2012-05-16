Trending

Ferrari sprints to Giro stage 11 win in Montecatini Terme

Rodriguez keeps maglia rosa

Image 1 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his victory in stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia.

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his victory in stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 72

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 72

Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 72

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 72

Garate drops back to his Rabobank team car

Garate drops back to his Rabobank team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 72

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) leads the dangerou break

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) leads the dangerou break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 72

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 72

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) went on the attack several times

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) went on the attack several times
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 72

Liquigas keep Ivan Basso safe

Liquigas keep Ivan Basso safe
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) takes stage 11 of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) takes stage 11 of the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 72

Thomas leads Cavendish and Ferrari around the final corner

Thomas leads Cavendish and Ferrari around the final corner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 72

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 72

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda) have words at the finish

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda) have words at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 72

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) retained his lead in GC

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) retained his lead in GC
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 72

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Christian Vandevelde (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium for another day

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium for another day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 72

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) had a late attack

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) had a late attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) waves to the crowd

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 72

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) took red of Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) took red of Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 72

Claudio Chiappucci made an appearance at the finish

Claudio Chiappucci made an appearance at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 72

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 72

The Lampre team control the peloton

The Lampre team control the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) rode the perfect sprint

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) rode the perfect sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 72

Rodriguez is given the maglia rosa by Alfredo Martini

Rodriguez is given the maglia rosa by Alfredo Martini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 72

Team Movistar

Team Movistar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 72

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 72

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 72

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) finished fourth on the stage and makes his way to the poduim to accept the points classification leader's jersey.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) finished fourth on the stage and makes his way to the poduim to accept the points classification leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 72

Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new points classification leader at the Giro.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) is the new points classification leader at the Giro.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 72

An ecstatic Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) has just won his first Giro d'Italia stage.

An ecstatic Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) has just won his first Giro d'Italia stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 72

Mark Cavendish (Sky) takes over the points classification lead from Matt Goss.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) takes over the points classification lead from Matt Goss.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 72

Getting aero on a descent.

Getting aero on a descent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 72

Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) alone in the lead on the final climb.

Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) alone in the lead on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 72

Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked on the final climb.

Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) attacked on the final climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 72

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank), the last man standing from the day's early break, goes it alone at the head of the race.

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank), the last man standing from the day's early break, goes it alone at the head of the race.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 72

Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) resplendent in pink.

Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) resplendent in pink.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 72

Team Sky working for sprinter and world champion Mark Cavendish.

Team Sky working for sprinter and world champion Mark Cavendish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains in the Giro lead.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) remains in the Giro lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 72

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) continues to lead the Giro d'Italia.

Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) continues to lead the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 72

Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez celebrates with some champagne.

Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez celebrates with some champagne.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 72

Stage 11 winner Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

Stage 11 winner Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 72

Italy's Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) made it safely through the final turn in front of the crash and sprinted to victory.

Italy's Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) made it safely through the final turn in front of the crash and sprinted to victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 72

_V6O7052 - Luka Mezgec with the local fans in Chaqia

_V6O7052 - Luka Mezgec with the local fans in Chaqia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) wins the first Giro stage of his career.

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) wins the first Giro stage of his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) negotiated the tricky final turns and sprinted to victory in Montecatini Terme.

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) negotiated the tricky final turns and sprinted to victory in Montecatini Terme.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 72

_V6O7052 - Luka Mezgec with the local fans in Chaqia

_V6O7052 - Luka Mezgec with the local fans in Chaqia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 72

Stage 11 winner Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)

Stage 11 winner Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 72

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) on the podium for his first Giro stage win.

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) on the podium for his first Giro stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 72

Giro d'Italia leader Joaquim Rodriguez.

Giro d'Italia leader Joaquim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 72

Mario Cipollini at the Giro d'Italia.

Mario Cipollini at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 72

The peloton rolls off the start line in Assisi for stage 11.

The peloton rolls off the start line in Assisi for stage 11.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 72

Italian sprinter Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) avoided the chaos in the final turn and sprinted to victory.

Italian sprinter Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) avoided the chaos in the final turn and sprinted to victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 72

GC leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

GC leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 72

You might need to put on sunglasses when all of the Farnese Vini-Selle Italia riders converge in one place. That's some bright kit.

You might need to put on sunglasses when all of the Farnese Vini-Selle Italia riders converge in one place. That's some bright kit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 72

Will stage 11 at the Giro be a day for world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky)?

Will stage 11 at the Giro be a day for world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky)?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 72

Best young rider Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Best young rider Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 72

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 72

_V6O7052 - Luka Mezgec with the local fans in Chaqia

_V6O7052 - Luka Mezgec with the local fans in Chaqia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 72

The peloton awaits the start of stage 11 in Assisi.

The peloton awaits the start of stage 11 in Assisi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 72

Mountains classification leader Miguel Angel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)

Mountains classification leader Miguel Angel Rubiano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 72

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 72

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) roll off the start line.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) roll off the start line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 72

Thumbs up from maglia rosa wearer Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who awaits the start of stage 11.

Thumbs up from maglia rosa wearer Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who awaits the start of stage 11.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 72

Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on for stage 11.

Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) signs on for stage 11.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 72

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 72

Liquigas-Cannondale teammates Damiano Caruso and Ivan Basso chat on the start line.

Liquigas-Cannondale teammates Damiano Caruso and Ivan Basso chat on the start line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 72

The Giro peloton begins stage 11, at 243km the longest at the Italian Grand Tour.

The Giro peloton begins stage 11, at 243km the longest at the Italian Grand Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 72

Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the start line in Assisi.

Giro leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the start line in Assisi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) who caused the major crash on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, won the sprint stage 11. Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was second, with Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge) third. Top favourite Mark Cavendish, who lost his teammates to a crash in the final turn, was unable to move up to the front and was fourth.

Joaquim Rodriguez defended his overall lead, and there were no changes in the top five.

It was the second stage win for Androni Giocattoli and the first Grand Tour victory for the controversial sprinter Ferrari.

“This is the victory of a lifetime! Winning a stage in the Giro is the best thing for an Italian rider,” he said immediately after the stage.

“And then I wanted to redeem myself after what had happened in the early stages. I beat Cavendish? I am glad, he did not believe in me ... But the only thing that counts for me is that today is a great day.”

Cavendish came out of the final turn poorly but even if he didn't win, he was able to don the red jersey for the leader in the points ranking. He had come into the stage only three points down on Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), who was not involved in today's sprint.

A long day

The longest stage of this year's Giro, 255 km, got off to an early start, and the day's break group got an early start too. This day's group was composed of Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Simone Ponzi (Astana), Stefan Denifl (Vacansoleil-DCM), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Mickaël Delage (FDJ-BigMat).

The peloton kept the break in check as the escapees only had up to a five-minute gap. Ponzi fell back out of the group shortly after the feed zone leaving four riders off the front to continue with the attack.

The first climb of the day came at km 192, the Poggio alla Croce, a category three climb. Kaisen took the points and the field topped it about two minutes later. The gap then increased from 1:50 to 3:00 as the peloton was in no hurry to make the catch.

But finally Sky and Rabobank moved to the front of the field and the gap fell, hitting the one minute mark with 62km remaining, and it continued to hover around that point. With 43km to go it was down to just 30 seconds.

At about 30km to go, with the peloton breathing down the necks of the group, Boaro took off. Saez was the only one to follow, as the other three were absorbed back into the field.

The Saxo Bank rider, who had finished fourth in the opening time trial, put his talents to good use. He quickly had 30 seconds on Saez and more than a minute on the field. Saez was soon gathered in by the peloton, though, and they steadily brought the gap down.

Boaro's lead was only nine seconds as the field crossed the finish line for the first time, and moments later he was caught.

And almost immediately the last climb of the day started, the category four Vico, where Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) jumped and built up a small lead. But he, too, was caught on the climb, whilst behind them the first riders dropped off the back due to the high speed.

Giovanni Visconti of Movistar was the next to go, and the Italian champion led a four-man group over the top. They were joined by Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the descent, before being caught again by the field.

Sky jumped into the lead, to keep things under control for the remaining six kilometres to the finish line. Cavendish had survived this climb as well and was tucked in comfortably near the front behind his teammates.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) took off at the 2km marker to look for the win, but Sky wasn't about to allow that. Visconti was the next to try his luck, but with an equal lack of success.

The crash occurred on the final of the many turns in the closing kilometre, as Sacha Modolo slid out into the barriers near the very front of the field, throwing all lead-out plans to the winds. Vaitkus had been in the lead and took off for the finish line, but Ferrari easily caught and passed the Lithuanian, rejoicing wildly as he crossed the line in the lead.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6:49:05
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
19Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
23Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
30Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
31Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
33Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
34Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
38Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
44Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
45Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
46Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
47Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
48Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
51Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
53Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
54Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
55Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
56Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
57Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
58Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
59Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
60José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
62Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
64Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
66Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
67Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
69Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
70Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
71Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
73Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
76Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
77John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
80Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
82Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
84Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
85Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
87Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
88Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
89Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
90Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
91Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:42
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:46
96Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
98Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
99Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
100Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
101Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
102Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
103Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
105Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:49
106Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:54
107Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
108Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
109Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
110Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:37
111Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
112Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
113Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
114Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:36
116Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
117Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:03:18
118Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
121Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
122Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
123Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:28
124Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
125Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
126Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:00
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
129Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
130Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
131Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
132Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
133Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
134Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
137Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
138Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
141Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
142Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:43
143Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
144Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
145José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
146Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
147Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
148Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
149Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:44
150Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:02
151Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
152Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
153Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
154Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
155Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
156Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
157Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
158Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
159Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
160Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
161Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
162Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
163Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
164Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
165Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
166Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
167Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
168Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
169Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
170Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
171Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
172Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
173Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
174Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
175Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
176William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
177Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
178Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
179Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
180Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
181Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
182Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
183Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
184Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
185Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
186Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
187Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
188Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:33
189Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli25pts
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling15
5Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp9
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
9Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
12Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
13Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
15Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
19Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2
20Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - Poggio Alla Croce, 154.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2 - Vico, 243.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1

TV - Indicatore, 103.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5pts
2Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
3Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4pts
2Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank234pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
3Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat218
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team218
5Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
6Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7pts
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
4Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
5Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
7Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
8Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quickstep20:27:15
2Sky Procycling
3Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
5Lotto Belisol Team
6Team NetApp
7Garmin - Barracuda
8FDJ - BigMat
9Movistar Team
10BMC Racing Team
11Liquigas - Cannondale
12Astana Pro Team
13Ag2R La Mondiale
14Lampre - ISD
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
16Rabobank Cycling Team
17Katusha Team
18Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:30
19Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
20Euskaltel - Euskadi
21RadioShack - Nissan
22Team Saxo Bank0:01:24

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quickstep30pts
2Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela27
3Sky Procycling25
4Orica GreenEdge24
5FDJ - BigMat24
6Ag2R La Mondiale16
7RadioShack - Nissan15
8Team NetApp14
9BMC Racing Team12
10Liquigas - Cannondale10
11Rabobank Cycling Team5
12Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Lotto Belisol Team3
14Astana Pro Team1
15Garmin - Barracuda
16Movistar Team
17Lampre - ISD
18Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Team Saxo Bank
20Katusha Team
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
22Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team47:16:39
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:17
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:02
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:03
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:10
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:11
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:27
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:37
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:48
16Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:51
17Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:53
18Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
19Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:03
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:06
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
23Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:11
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:16
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:28
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:43
28Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:47
29John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:58
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
32José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:05
33Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:08
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:35
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:45
37Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:01
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:10
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:27
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
43Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:04:51
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:03
45Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:08
46Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:08:45
47Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:49
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:26
49Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:37
50Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:10:12
51Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:42
52Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:00
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:11:47
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:06
55Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:14:34
56José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:38
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:15:51
58Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:17:25
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:18:02
60Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:51
61Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:49
62Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:50
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:39
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:02
65Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
66Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:21:43
67Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:54
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:19
69Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:42
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:19
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:40
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:29
73Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:31
74Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:52
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:47
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:28:17
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:30:14
78Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:31:39
79Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:57
80Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:33:27
81Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:02
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:34
83Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:54
84Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:25
85Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:28
86Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:43
87Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:49
88Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:59
89Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:37:28
90Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:38:00
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:38:41
92Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:01
93Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:05
94Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:35
95Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:39:45
96Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:40:26
97Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:40:40
98Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:40:52
99Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:58
100Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:54
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:42:42
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:44:19
103Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:35
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:44:36
105Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:45:55
106Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:58
107Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:46:08
108Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:47:53
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:48:07
110Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:43
111Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:50:40
112Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:51:05
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:51:19
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:51:23
115Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:51:58
116Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:52:39
117Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:29
118Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:53:36
119Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:56
120Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:54:17
121Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:54:39
122Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:55:02
123Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:55:36
124Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:56:25
125Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:57:37
126Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:58:11
127Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:01:17
128Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1:01:39
129Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:01:55
130Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:01:58
131Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:03:50
132Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:04:23
133Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:04:27
134Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:04:55
135Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:05:28
136Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:05:58
137Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:06:02
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:30
139Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:07:54
140Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:07:59
141Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:44
142Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
143Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:08:50
144Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:09:00
145Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:09:05
146Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:09:26
147Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:10:00
148Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:10:40
149Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:10:54
150Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:12:25
151Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:12:27
152Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:13:04
153Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:13:18
154Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:14:17
155Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:14:33
156Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:15:51
157Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:58
158Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:15:59
159Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:16:19
160Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda1:16:48
161Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1:17:25
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:19:13
163Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:19:44
164Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:20:04
165Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:20:34
166Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1:24:45
167Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat1:24:58
168Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:25:21
169Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:25:22
170Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:50
171Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:29:39
172Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:30:39
173Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:31:18
174Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:32:17
175Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:32:22
176Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:33:59
177Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp1:35:17
178Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:36:33
179Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:36:56
180Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1:37:30
181Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:41:41
182Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:42:01
183Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:42:03
184William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:48:44
185Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:51:27
186Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:51:40
187Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:53:12
188Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:55:01
189Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:58:40

Maglia rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling77pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team65
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team55
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox49
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda36
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
8Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team31
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale29
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat29
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team29
14Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team28
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan28
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox25
20Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team24
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
23Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
24Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team24
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
26Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
27Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
29Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team21
30Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
31Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
32Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
33Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
34John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
36Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
37Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
38Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan16
39Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
40Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank16
41Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
42Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
44Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp14
45Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
46Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
47Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
48Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
49Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
50Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
51Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
52Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling9
53Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
54Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
55Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
56Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
57Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
59Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
60Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling8
61Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
62Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
63José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
64Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
66Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp7
67Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
68Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
69William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
70Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
71Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
72Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
73Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
74Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
75Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
76Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
77Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
78Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
79Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
80Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
81Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
82Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
83Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
85Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
86Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
87Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
88Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
89Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
90Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
91Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
92Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
93Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
94Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
95Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
96Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
97Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
98Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
100Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
101Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
102Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
103Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
7Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
8Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
13Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
14Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
17Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
18Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
19Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
21Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
24Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
25Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
27Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
29Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
30Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
31Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
33Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
35Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling7
6Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
10Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
12Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
19Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
20Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
21Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
22Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
23Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
24Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
25Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
26Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
30Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
32Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
33Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1
34Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
16Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
17Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
19Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan1
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
22Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
24Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team557pts
2Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team458
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp344
5Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
6Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank234
9Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
10Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat218
11Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
12Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team198
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team198
14Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia197
15Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli189
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
17Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
18Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia174
19Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank168
20Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale167
21Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia167
22Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp153
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
25Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
26Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
27Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
29Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
30Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
31Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
32Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
33Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team32
35Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
36José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
37Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling22pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
5Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team13
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
8Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
9Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
14Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
16Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
17Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
19Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
20Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
21Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
22Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
23Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan5
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
29Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
30Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
31Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
32Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
33Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
34Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
35Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
36Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
37Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
38Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
39Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank4
40Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda3
41Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
42Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
44Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
45Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
46Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
47Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
48Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
49Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
50Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
51Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
52Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
54John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
55Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
56Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
57Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
58Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
59Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
60Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
61Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
62Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
64Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
65Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
66Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
67Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
68Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
69Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Maglia bianca - Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale47:17:41
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:08
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:25
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:01
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:56
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:45
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:35
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:12:04
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:00
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:48
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:00
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:52
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:17
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:50
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:12
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:55
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:25
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:32
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:47
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:36:26
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:33
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:43:34
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:44:53
25Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:47:05
26Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:49:38
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:56
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:51:37
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:54:00
30Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:56:35
31Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:00:15
32Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:03:21
33Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:05:00
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:06:28
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:06:52
36Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:42
37Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:07:48
38Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:08:03
39Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:09:38
40Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:09:52
41Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:11:23
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:11:25
43Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:14:57
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:18:11
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:48
46Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:29:37
47Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:30:16
48Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:35:31
49Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:35:54
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:40:39
51Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:50:25
52Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:52:10
53Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:57:38

Fair Play classification
1Katusha Team
2Astana Pro Team
3Liquigas - Cannondale
4Lampre - ISD
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6FDJ - BigMat
7Movistar Team20pts
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep20
9BMC Racing Team20
10Garmin - Barracuda30
11Sky Procycling40
12Team Saxo Bank40
13Euskaltel - Euskadi50
14Colnago - CSF Inox60
15Rabobank Cycling Team60
16Lotto Belisol Team65
17Orica GreenEdge65
18Team NetApp80
19Radioshack - Nissan80
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia115
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Cannondale140:37:32
2Astana Pro Team0:01:03
3Movistar Team0:01:32
4Garmin - Barracuda0:01:44
5Lampre - ISD0:02:38
6BMC Racing Team0:03:34
7Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:03:44
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:59
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:16
10Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:07:24
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:06
12RadioShack - Nissan0:09:02
13Sky Procycling0:10:34
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:28
15Katusha Team0:16:02
16Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:09
17Lotto Belisol Team0:24:00
18Team NetApp0:37:33
19FDJ - BigMat0:38:31
20Team Saxo Bank0:52:25
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:07:41
22Orica GreenEdge1:58:32

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda213pts
2Orica GreenEdge168
3Sky Procycling150
4RadioShack - Nissan147
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep136
6Katusha Team134
7Liquigas - Cannondale129
8FDJ - BigMat129
9Team NetApp124
10Movistar Team123
11Colnago - CSF Inox119
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela107
13Astana Pro Team102
14BMC Racing Team85
15Ag2R La Mondiale84
16Rabobank Cycling Team76
17Team Saxo Bank72
18Lampre - ISD64
19Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team61
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia49
21Euskaltel - Euskadi20
22Lotto Belisol Team18

