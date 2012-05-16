Image 1 of 72 Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giocattoli) celebrates his victory in stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia. Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) who caused the major crash on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, won the sprint stage 11. Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was second, with Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge) third. Top favourite Mark Cavendish, who lost his teammates to a crash in the final turn, was unable to move up to the front and was fourth.

Joaquim Rodriguez defended his overall lead, and there were no changes in the top five.

It was the second stage win for Androni Giocattoli and the first Grand Tour victory for the controversial sprinter Ferrari.

“This is the victory of a lifetime! Winning a stage in the Giro is the best thing for an Italian rider,” he said immediately after the stage.

“And then I wanted to redeem myself after what had happened in the early stages. I beat Cavendish? I am glad, he did not believe in me ... But the only thing that counts for me is that today is a great day.”

Cavendish came out of the final turn poorly but even if he didn't win, he was able to don the red jersey for the leader in the points ranking. He had come into the stage only three points down on Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), who was not involved in today's sprint.

A long day

The longest stage of this year's Giro, 255 km, got off to an early start, and the day's break group got an early start too. This day's group was composed of Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Simone Ponzi (Astana), Stefan Denifl (Vacansoleil-DCM), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Mickaël Delage (FDJ-BigMat).

The peloton kept the break in check as the escapees only had up to a five-minute gap. Ponzi fell back out of the group shortly after the feed zone leaving four riders off the front to continue with the attack.

The first climb of the day came at km 192, the Poggio alla Croce, a category three climb. Kaisen took the points and the field topped it about two minutes later. The gap then increased from 1:50 to 3:00 as the peloton was in no hurry to make the catch.

But finally Sky and Rabobank moved to the front of the field and the gap fell, hitting the one minute mark with 62km remaining, and it continued to hover around that point. With 43km to go it was down to just 30 seconds.

At about 30km to go, with the peloton breathing down the necks of the group, Boaro took off. Saez was the only one to follow, as the other three were absorbed back into the field.

The Saxo Bank rider, who had finished fourth in the opening time trial, put his talents to good use. He quickly had 30 seconds on Saez and more than a minute on the field. Saez was soon gathered in by the peloton, though, and they steadily brought the gap down.

Boaro's lead was only nine seconds as the field crossed the finish line for the first time, and moments later he was caught.

And almost immediately the last climb of the day started, the category four Vico, where Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) jumped and built up a small lead. But he, too, was caught on the climb, whilst behind them the first riders dropped off the back due to the high speed.

Giovanni Visconti of Movistar was the next to go, and the Italian champion led a four-man group over the top. They were joined by Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the descent, before being caught again by the field.

Sky jumped into the lead, to keep things under control for the remaining six kilometres to the finish line. Cavendish had survived this climb as well and was tucked in comfortably near the front behind his teammates.

Alessandro Ballan (BMC) took off at the 2km marker to look for the win, but Sky wasn't about to allow that. Visconti was the next to try his luck, but with an equal lack of success.

The crash occurred on the final of the many turns in the closing kilometre, as Sacha Modolo slid out into the barriers near the very front of the field, throwing all lead-out plans to the winds. Vaitkus had been in the lead and took off for the finish line, but Ferrari easily caught and passed the Lithuanian, rejoicing wildly as he crossed the line in the lead.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6:49:05 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 31 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 33 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 34 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 44 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 46 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 47 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 48 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 51 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 53 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 54 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 55 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 56 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 57 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 58 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 59 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 60 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 61 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 62 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 66 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 67 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 69 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 70 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 71 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 76 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 77 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 80 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 82 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 83 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 84 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 85 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 88 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 89 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 90 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 91 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:42 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:46 96 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 99 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 100 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 101 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 102 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 103 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 104 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 105 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:49 106 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:54 107 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 108 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 109 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 110 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:37 111 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 112 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 113 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 114 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:36 116 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 117 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:03:18 118 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 121 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 122 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 123 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:28 124 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 125 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 126 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:00 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 128 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 129 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 130 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 131 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 132 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 133 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 137 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 141 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 142 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:43 143 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 144 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 145 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 146 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 147 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 148 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 149 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:44 150 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:02 151 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 152 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 153 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 154 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 155 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 156 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 157 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 158 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 159 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 160 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 161 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 162 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 164 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 165 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 166 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 167 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 168 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 170 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 171 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 172 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 173 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 174 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 175 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 176 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 177 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 178 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 179 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 180 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 181 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 182 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 183 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 184 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 185 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 186 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 187 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 188 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:33 189 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 pts 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 5 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 9 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 9 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 12 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 13 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 15 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 19 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2 20 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1 - Poggio Alla Croce, 154.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2 - Vico, 243.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1

TV - Indicatore, 103.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 pts 2 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 3 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 pts 2 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 234 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 3 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 218 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 218 5 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 6 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 pts 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 4 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 5 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 7 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 8 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20:27:15 2 Sky Procycling 3 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 5 Lotto Belisol Team 6 Team NetApp 7 Garmin - Barracuda 8 FDJ - BigMat 9 Movistar Team 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Liquigas - Cannondale 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Lampre - ISD 15 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Katusha Team 18 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:30 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 RadioShack - Nissan 22 Team Saxo Bank 0:01:24

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 30 pts 2 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 27 3 Sky Procycling 25 4 Orica GreenEdge 24 5 FDJ - BigMat 24 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 16 7 RadioShack - Nissan 15 8 Team NetApp 14 9 BMC Racing Team 12 10 Liquigas - Cannondale 10 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 5 12 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Lotto Belisol Team 3 14 Astana Pro Team 1 15 Garmin - Barracuda 16 Movistar Team 17 Lampre - ISD 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Team Saxo Bank 20 Katusha Team 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 47:16:39 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:17 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:02 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:03 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:09 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:11 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 14 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:37 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:48 16 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 17 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:53 18 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:03 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:06 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:11 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:16 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:28 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:43 28 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:47 29 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:58 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 32 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:05 33 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:08 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:35 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:45 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:01 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:10 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 43 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:51 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:03 45 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:08 46 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:45 47 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:49 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:26 49 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:37 50 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:10:12 51 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:42 52 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:00 53 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 54 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:06 55 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:14:34 56 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:38 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:15:51 58 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:17:25 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:18:02 60 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:51 61 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:49 62 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:50 63 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:39 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:02 65 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 66 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:21:43 67 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:54 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:19 69 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:42 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:19 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:40 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:29 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:31 74 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:52 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:47 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:17 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:30:14 78 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:31:39 79 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:57 80 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:33:27 81 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:02 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:34 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:54 84 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:25 85 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:28 86 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:43 87 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:49 88 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:59 89 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:37:28 90 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:38:00 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:38:41 92 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:01 93 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:05 94 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:35 95 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:39:45 96 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:40:26 97 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:40:40 98 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:40:52 99 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:58 100 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:54 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:42:42 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:44:19 103 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:35 104 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:44:36 105 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:45:55 106 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:58 107 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:46:08 108 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:47:53 109 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:48:07 110 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:43 111 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:50:40 112 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:51:05 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:51:19 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:51:23 115 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:51:58 116 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:52:39 117 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:29 118 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:53:36 119 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:56 120 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:54:17 121 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:54:39 122 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:55:02 123 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:55:36 124 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:56:25 125 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:57:37 126 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:58:11 127 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:01:17 128 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1:01:39 129 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:01:55 130 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:01:58 131 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:03:50 132 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:04:23 133 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:27 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:04:55 135 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:05:28 136 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:05:58 137 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:06:02 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:30 139 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:07:54 140 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:07:59 141 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:44 142 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 143 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:08:50 144 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:09:00 145 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:09:05 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:09:26 147 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:10:00 148 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:10:40 149 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:10:54 150 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:12:25 151 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:12:27 152 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:13:04 153 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:13:18 154 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:14:17 155 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:14:33 156 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:15:51 157 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:58 158 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:15:59 159 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:16:19 160 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:16:48 161 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:17:25 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:19:13 163 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:19:44 164 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:20:04 165 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:20:34 166 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1:24:45 167 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 1:24:58 168 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:25:21 169 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:25:22 170 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:28:50 171 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:29:39 172 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:30:39 173 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:31:18 174 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:32:17 175 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:32:22 176 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:33:59 177 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 1:35:17 178 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:36:33 179 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:36:56 180 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1:37:30 181 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:41:41 182 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:42:01 183 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:42:03 184 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:48:44 185 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:51:27 186 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:51:40 187 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:53:12 188 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:55:01 189 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:58:40

Maglia rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 55 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 36 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 8 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 29 14 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 28 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 28 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 20 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 24 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 23 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 24 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 26 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 27 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 29 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 30 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 31 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 32 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 33 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 34 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 37 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 38 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 16 39 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 40 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 16 41 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 42 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 44 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 14 45 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 46 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 47 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 48 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 49 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 50 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 51 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 52 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 9 53 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 54 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 55 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 56 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 57 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 58 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 59 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 60 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 8 61 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 62 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 63 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 64 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 66 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 7 67 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 68 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 69 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 70 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 71 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 72 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 73 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 74 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 75 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 76 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 77 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 78 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 79 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 80 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 81 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 82 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 83 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 85 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 86 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 87 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 88 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 89 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 90 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 91 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 92 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 93 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 94 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 95 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 96 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 97 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 98 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 99 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 100 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 101 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 102 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 103 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 7 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 8 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 13 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 18 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 19 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 21 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 24 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 25 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 27 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 29 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 30 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 31 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 32 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 33 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 35 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 6 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 10 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 12 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 14 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 19 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 20 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 21 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 22 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 23 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 24 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 25 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 26 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 30 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 32 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 33 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1 34 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 16 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 17 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 19 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 1 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 22 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 24 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 557 pts 2 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 458 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 344 5 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 6 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 234 9 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 218 11 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 12 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 198 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 198 14 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 197 15 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 189 16 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 17 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 18 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 174 19 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 168 20 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 21 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 167 22 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 153 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 25 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 27 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 29 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 30 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 31 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 32 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 33 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 34 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 32 35 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 36 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 37 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 5 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 8 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 14 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 16 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 19 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 20 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 21 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 22 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 5 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 29 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 30 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 31 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 32 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 33 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 34 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 35 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 36 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 37 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 38 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 39 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 4 40 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 3 41 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 42 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 44 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 45 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 46 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 47 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 48 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 49 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 50 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 51 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 52 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 54 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 55 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 56 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 57 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 58 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 59 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 60 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 61 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 62 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 64 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 65 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 66 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 67 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 68 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 69 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Maglia bianca - Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47:17:41 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:01 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:56 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:45 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:35 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:12:04 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:00 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:48 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:00 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:52 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:17 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:50 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:12 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:55 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:25 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:32 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:47 21 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:36:26 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:38:33 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:43:34 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:44:53 25 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:47:05 26 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:49:38 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:56 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:51:37 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:54:00 30 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:56:35 31 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:00:15 32 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:03:21 33 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:05:00 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:06:28 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:06:52 36 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:42 37 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:07:48 38 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:08:03 39 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:09:38 40 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:09:52 41 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:11:23 42 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:11:25 43 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:14:57 44 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:18:11 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:48 46 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:29:37 47 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:30:16 48 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:35:31 49 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:35:54 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:40:39 51 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:50:25 52 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:52:10 53 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:57:38

Fair Play classification 1 Katusha Team 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Liquigas - Cannondale 4 Lampre - ISD 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 FDJ - BigMat 7 Movistar Team 20 pts 8 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 9 BMC Racing Team 20 10 Garmin - Barracuda 30 11 Sky Procycling 40 12 Team Saxo Bank 40 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 60 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 60 16 Lotto Belisol Team 65 17 Orica GreenEdge 65 18 Team NetApp 80 19 Radioshack - Nissan 80 20 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 180

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Cannondale 140:37:32 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 3 Movistar Team 0:01:32 4 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:44 5 Lampre - ISD 0:02:38 6 BMC Racing Team 0:03:34 7 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:03:44 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:59 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:16 10 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:07:24 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:06 12 RadioShack - Nissan 0:09:02 13 Sky Procycling 0:10:34 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:28 15 Katusha Team 0:16:02 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:09 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:00 18 Team NetApp 0:37:33 19 FDJ - BigMat 0:38:31 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:52:25 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:07:41 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:58:32