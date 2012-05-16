Ferrari sprints to Giro stage 11 win in Montecatini Terme
Rodriguez keeps maglia rosa
Roberto Ferrari (Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela) who caused the major crash on stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia, won the sprint stage 11. Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was second, with Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge) third. Top favourite Mark Cavendish, who lost his teammates to a crash in the final turn, was unable to move up to the front and was fourth.
Joaquim Rodriguez defended his overall lead, and there were no changes in the top five.
It was the second stage win for Androni Giocattoli and the first Grand Tour victory for the controversial sprinter Ferrari.
“This is the victory of a lifetime! Winning a stage in the Giro is the best thing for an Italian rider,” he said immediately after the stage.
“And then I wanted to redeem myself after what had happened in the early stages. I beat Cavendish? I am glad, he did not believe in me ... But the only thing that counts for me is that today is a great day.”
Cavendish came out of the final turn poorly but even if he didn't win, he was able to don the red jersey for the leader in the points ranking. He had come into the stage only three points down on Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), who was not involved in today's sprint.
A long day
The longest stage of this year's Giro, 255 km, got off to an early start, and the day's break group got an early start too. This day's group was composed of Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Adrian Saez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Simone Ponzi (Astana), Stefan Denifl (Vacansoleil-DCM), Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Mickaël Delage (FDJ-BigMat).
The peloton kept the break in check as the escapees only had up to a five-minute gap. Ponzi fell back out of the group shortly after the feed zone leaving four riders off the front to continue with the attack.
The first climb of the day came at km 192, the Poggio alla Croce, a category three climb. Kaisen took the points and the field topped it about two minutes later. The gap then increased from 1:50 to 3:00 as the peloton was in no hurry to make the catch.
But finally Sky and Rabobank moved to the front of the field and the gap fell, hitting the one minute mark with 62km remaining, and it continued to hover around that point. With 43km to go it was down to just 30 seconds.
At about 30km to go, with the peloton breathing down the necks of the group, Boaro took off. Saez was the only one to follow, as the other three were absorbed back into the field.
The Saxo Bank rider, who had finished fourth in the opening time trial, put his talents to good use. He quickly had 30 seconds on Saez and more than a minute on the field. Saez was soon gathered in by the peloton, though, and they steadily brought the gap down.
Boaro's lead was only nine seconds as the field crossed the finish line for the first time, and moments later he was caught.
And almost immediately the last climb of the day started, the category four Vico, where Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) jumped and built up a small lead. But he, too, was caught on the climb, whilst behind them the first riders dropped off the back due to the high speed.
Giovanni Visconti of Movistar was the next to go, and the Italian champion led a four-man group over the top. They were joined by Roman Kreuziger (Astana) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on the descent, before being caught again by the field.
Sky jumped into the lead, to keep things under control for the remaining six kilometres to the finish line. Cavendish had survived this climb as well and was tucked in comfortably near the front behind his teammates.
Alessandro Ballan (BMC) took off at the 2km marker to look for the win, but Sky wasn't about to allow that. Visconti was the next to try his luck, but with an equal lack of success.
The crash occurred on the final of the many turns in the closing kilometre, as Sacha Modolo slid out into the barriers near the very front of the field, throwing all lead-out plans to the winds. Vaitkus had been in the lead and took off for the finish line, but Ferrari easily caught and passed the Lithuanian, rejoicing wildly as he crossed the line in the lead.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6:49:05
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|31
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|33
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|34
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|46
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|47
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|48
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|51
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|53
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|54
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|58
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|59
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|60
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|62
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|66
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|67
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|68
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|69
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|70
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|71
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|76
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|77
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|80
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|84
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|88
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|89
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:37
|90
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|91
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:42
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:46
|96
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|98
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|99
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|100
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|101
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|103
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|105
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:49
|106
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:54
|107
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|108
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|109
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|110
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:37
|111
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|112
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|113
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|114
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:36
|116
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|117
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:03:18
|118
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|122
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|123
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:28
|124
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|125
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|126
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|128
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|129
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|130
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|131
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|133
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|137
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|139
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|141
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|142
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:43
|143
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|144
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|145
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|146
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|147
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|149
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|150
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:02
|151
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|152
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|154
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|156
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|157
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|158
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|160
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|161
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|162
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|166
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|167
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|168
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|170
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|171
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|172
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|173
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|174
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|175
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|176
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|177
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|178
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|179
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|180
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|181
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|182
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|183
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|184
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|185
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|186
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|187
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|188
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:33
|189
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|pts
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|5
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|9
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|9
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|13
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|15
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|19
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|3
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|pts
|2
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|234
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|3
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|218
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|218
|5
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|6
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|4
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|5
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|7
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|8
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20:27:15
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|5
|Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Team NetApp
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|FDJ - BigMat
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:30
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|RadioShack - Nissan
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|30
|pts
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|27
|3
|Sky Procycling
|25
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|24
|5
|FDJ - BigMat
|24
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|7
|RadioShack - Nissan
|15
|8
|Team NetApp
|14
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|10
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|15
|Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Katusha Team
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|47:16:39
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:17
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:02
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:03
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:11
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:37
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:48
|16
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|17
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:53
|18
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|19
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:03
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|22
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:11
|24
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:28
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|28
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:58
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|32
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:05
|33
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:35
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:45
|37
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:01
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:10
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|43
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:51
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|45
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:08
|46
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:45
|47
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:49
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:26
|49
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:37
|50
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:12
|51
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:42
|52
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:00
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:06
|55
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:14:34
|56
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:38
|57
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:15:51
|58
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:17:25
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:18:02
|60
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:51
|61
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:49
|62
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:50
|63
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:39
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:02
|65
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|66
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:21:43
|67
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:54
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:19
|69
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:42
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:19
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:40
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:29
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:31
|74
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:52
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:47
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:17
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:30:14
|78
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:31:39
|79
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:57
|80
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:27
|81
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:02
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:34
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:54
|84
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:25
|85
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:35:28
|86
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:43
|87
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:49
|88
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:59
|89
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:28
|90
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:00
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:38:41
|92
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:01
|93
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:05
|94
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:35
|95
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:45
|96
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:40:26
|97
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:40:40
|98
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:52
|99
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:40:58
|100
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:54
|101
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:42:42
|102
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:44:19
|103
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:35
|104
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:44:36
|105
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:45:55
|106
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:58
|107
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:46:08
|108
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:47:53
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:48:07
|110
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:43
|111
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:50:40
|112
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:51:05
|113
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:51:19
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:51:23
|115
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:58
|116
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:52:39
|117
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:29
|118
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:53:36
|119
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:56
|120
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:54:17
|121
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:39
|122
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:55:02
|123
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:55:36
|124
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:56:25
|125
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:57:37
|126
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:11
|127
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:01:17
|128
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:01:39
|129
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:01:55
|130
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:58
|131
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:03:50
|132
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:04:23
|133
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:27
|134
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:55
|135
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:05:28
|136
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:05:58
|137
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:06:02
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:07:30
|139
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:07:54
|140
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:07:59
|141
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:44
|142
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|143
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:08:50
|144
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:09:00
|145
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:09:05
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:09:26
|147
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:10:00
|148
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:10:40
|149
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:10:54
|150
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1:12:25
|151
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:12:27
|152
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:13:04
|153
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:13:18
|154
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:14:17
|155
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:14:33
|156
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:15:51
|157
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:58
|158
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:15:59
|159
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:16:19
|160
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:16:48
|161
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:17:25
|162
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:19:13
|163
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:19:44
|164
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:20:04
|165
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:20:34
|166
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:24:45
|167
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:24:58
|168
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:25:21
|169
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:25:22
|170
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:50
|171
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:29:39
|172
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:30:39
|173
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:31:18
|174
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:32:17
|175
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32:22
|176
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:33:59
|177
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:35:17
|178
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:36:33
|179
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:36:56
|180
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:37:30
|181
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:41:41
|182
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:42:01
|183
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:42:03
|184
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:48:44
|185
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:51:27
|186
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:51:40
|187
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:53:12
|188
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:55:01
|189
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:58:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|65
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|36
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|8
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|29
|14
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|20
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|23
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|24
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|26
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|27
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|29
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|30
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|31
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|32
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|33
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|34
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|37
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|38
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|39
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|40
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|41
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|42
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|44
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|14
|45
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|46
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|47
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|48
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|49
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|50
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|51
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|52
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|53
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|54
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|55
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|56
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|57
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|58
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|59
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|60
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|61
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|62
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|63
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|64
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|66
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|7
|67
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|68
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|69
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|70
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|71
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|72
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|73
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|74
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|75
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|76
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|77
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|78
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|79
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|80
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|81
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|82
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|83
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|84
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|85
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|86
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|87
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|88
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|89
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|90
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|91
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|92
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|93
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|94
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|95
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|96
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|97
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|98
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|99
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|100
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|101
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|102
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|103
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|7
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|8
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|18
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|19
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|21
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|2
|24
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|25
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|27
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|29
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|30
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|31
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|34
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|35
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|6
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|8
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|12
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|19
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|20
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|21
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|22
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|23
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|24
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|25
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|26
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|30
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|32
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|33
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|34
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|16
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|17
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|21
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|22
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|24
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|557
|pts
|2
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|458
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|344
|5
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|6
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|234
|9
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|218
|11
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|12
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|198
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|198
|14
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|197
|15
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|189
|16
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|17
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|18
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|174
|19
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|168
|20
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|21
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|167
|22
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|153
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|25
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|27
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|29
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|30
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|31
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|32
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|33
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|35
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|36
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|8
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|16
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|19
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|20
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|22
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|29
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|30
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|31
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|32
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|33
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|34
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|35
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|36
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|37
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|38
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|39
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|40
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|41
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|44
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|45
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|46
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|47
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|49
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|50
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|51
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|52
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|54
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|55
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|56
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|57
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|58
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|59
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|60
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|61
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|62
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|64
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|65
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|66
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|67
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|68
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|69
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47:17:41
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:01
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:56
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:45
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:35
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:04
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:00
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:48
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:00
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:52
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:17
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:50
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:12
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:55
|18
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:25
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:32
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:47
|21
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:26
|22
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:33
|23
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:43:34
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:44:53
|25
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:47:05
|26
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:49:38
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:56
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:51:37
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:54:00
|30
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:56:35
|31
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:00:15
|32
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:03:21
|33
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:05:00
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:06:28
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:06:52
|36
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:07:42
|37
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:07:48
|38
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:08:03
|39
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:09:38
|40
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:09:52
|41
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1:11:23
|42
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:11:25
|43
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:14:57
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:18:11
|45
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:48
|46
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:29:37
|47
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:30:16
|48
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:35:31
|49
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:35:54
|50
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:40:39
|51
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:50:25
|52
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:10
|53
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:57:38
|1
|Katusha Team
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|FDJ - BigMat
|7
|Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|10
|Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|11
|Sky Procycling
|40
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|40
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|65
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|65
|18
|Team NetApp
|80
|19
|Radioshack - Nissan
|80
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|115
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|180
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|140:37:32
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:44
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:38
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:03:44
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:07:24
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:06
|12
|RadioShack - Nissan
|0:09:02
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:34
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:28
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:16:02
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:21:09
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:00
|18
|Team NetApp
|0:37:33
|19
|FDJ - BigMat
|0:38:31
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:52:25
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:07:41
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:58:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|213
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|168
|3
|Sky Procycling
|150
|4
|RadioShack - Nissan
|147
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|136
|6
|Katusha Team
|134
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|129
|8
|FDJ - BigMat
|129
|9
|Team NetApp
|124
|10
|Movistar Team
|123
|11
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|107
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|102
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|85
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|84
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|72
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|64
|19
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|49
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|18
