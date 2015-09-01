Amy Pieters joins Wiggle Honda

Image 1 of 5 Amy Pieters beats her teammate to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Carmen Small (Bigla) and Amy Pieters (Netherlands) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 5 Jolien D'hoore, Amy Pieters and Ellen Van Dijk. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 5 Amy Pieters (Liv Plantur) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amy Pieters has signed a deal that will see her move to Wiggle Honda for the 2016 season. The 24-year-old is a multiple national champion on the track in Holland, and has ridden professionally for the past five years with the Netherlands-based team Liv-Plantur.

Pieters explained she has made the move as she looks to further develop on the road. The Dutchwoman won this year's opening prologue at the Route de France and held the race leader's jersey for three days.

"I chose Wiggle Honda because I'm in my fifth year with my current team, and I'm looking for a new challenge, and a new experience, and I think Wiggle Honda will give me that," Pieters said. "I also want to make the next step; I think I've reached a high level with Liv-Plantur, but I think Wiggle Honda can help me with this.

"Also, the team is really strong and I'm really looking forward to doing races with them, and to be in the final with some strong teammates. I hope we can win a lot of races."

The signing of Pieters follows that of Emma Johansson from Orica-AIS and the two-year contract extension of Jolien D'hoore as Wiggle Honda looks to cement itself as the number one team in the in the women's peloton.

"I've been interested in signing and working with Amy Pieters since the creation of Wiggle Honda, so to finally be able to introduce her to our already incredibly strong team is a huge achievement," said the team owner Rochelle Gilmore.

Pieters, a winner of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, will be a further classics card the team can play alongside Johansson and Tour of Flanders victor Elisa Longo Borghini.

"Our athletes who are already contracted for 2016 requested that I do what it takes to bring Amy into their family ahead of 2016," Gilmore added. "We're all extremely honoured that Amy has chosen to join our team."