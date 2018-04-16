Amstel Gold Race Women's WorldTour highlights - Video

Lucinda Brand, Chantal Blaak and Amanda Spratt on the Amstel podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) claimed victory during Sunday's Amstel Gold Race , the seventh round of the Women's WorldTour. In what she said was one of her most precious victories, Blaak sprinted across the line to take the win ahead of fellow breakaway riders Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott).

The three were initially part of a decisive breakaway but split off the front on the last ascent of the Cauberg, and what followed was a tactical game with only 1.7km to the finish line. Spratt led the trio into the last kilometre, and Brand sprinted off of Blaak's wheel, only for Blaak to counter and take the win.

Watch Blaak win the women's Amstel Gold Race in the video above.

