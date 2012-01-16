Landbouwkrediet adds Euphony for 2012
Belgain ProContinental team adds name co-sponsor
Team Landbouwkrediet will be known as Landbouwkrediet-Euphony as of this year. The team announced the Belgian telecommunications and energy firm,w hich already sponsors teams in other sports, as its co-title partner today.
With Landbouwkrediet planning to gradually phase out of sponsorship after 12 years, “it was necessary to find a new partner interested in investing in the world of cycling,” the team said on its website.
The new name co-sponsor “now allows to ensure the continuity of the Professional Continental team in 2013 and even a glimpse of longer horizons.”
Euphony already sponsors Racing Genk, the current Belgian football champion, and Euphony Asse-Zellik volleyball team.
"The collaboration with Landbouwkrediet is an opportunity to broaden our horizons," Frank Van de Wege, Managing Director at Euphony, told Sportwereld. "Landbouwkrediet is a team with great ambition and potential, focusing on the Benelux, as does Euphony. The presence of the team on the road and in cyclo-cross is a perfect combination for us. We are confident that this collaboration will be a successful trip. "
