Landbouwkrediet adds Euphony for 2012

Frédéric Amorison and Bert De Waele model the 2012 Landbouwkrediet-Eupohny kit (Image credit: Landbouwkriedet-Euphony)

Team Landbouwkrediet will be known as Landbouwkrediet-Euphony as of this year. The team announced the Belgian telecommunications and energy firm,w hich already sponsors teams in other sports, as its co-title partner today.

With Landbouwkrediet planning to gradually phase out of sponsorship after 12 years, “it was necessary to find a new partner interested in investing in the world of cycling,” the team said on its website.

The new name co-sponsor “now allows to ensure the continuity of the Professional Continental team in 2013 and even a glimpse of longer horizons.”

Euphony already sponsors Racing Genk, the current Belgian football champion, and Euphony Asse-Zellik volleyball team.

"The collaboration with Landbouwkrediet is an opportunity to broaden our horizons," Frank Van de Wege, Managing Director at Euphony, told Sportwereld. "Landbouwkrediet is a team with great ambition and potential, focusing on the Benelux, as does Euphony. The presence of the team on the road and in cyclo-cross is a perfect combination for us. We are confident that this collaboration will be a successful trip. "