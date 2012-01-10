2012 Giro d'Italia wildcards named

Image 1 of 3 The 2012 Giro d'Italia route was presented in Milan on Sunday. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The view of the hall used during the Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The 2012 Giro d'Italia route was presented in this venue in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

RCS Sport has revealed the four wildcard invitations to the 2012 Giro d’Italia, with Team NetApp a surprise addition alongside Italian squads Farnese Vini-Selle Italia, Colnago-CSF Inox and Androni Giocattoli.

There is no place at the corsa rosa for Marcel Kittel’s Project 1t4I squad, while former Giro winners Stefano Garzelli and Danilo Di Luca are also sidelined after their Acqua e Sapone squad failed to land an invitation.

RCS Sport has also announced the wildcard invitations for its other principal events in 2012, namely Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Lombardy.

The invitations were decided upon following a vote of RCS Sport’s wildcard commission, made up of Giacomo Catano (RCS Sport CEO), Michele Acquarone (RCS Sport general manager), Mauro Vegni (technical manager of the cycling area), Marco Gobbi Pansana (cycling marketing manager) and Pier Bergonzi (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Giro d’Italia wildcards: Androni Giocattoli, Colnago-CSF Inox, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia, Team NetApp.

Tirreno-Adriatico: Acqua & Sapone, Colnago-CSF Inox, Colombia-Coldeportes, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia.

Milan-San Remo: Acqua & Sapone, Colnago-CSF Inox, Colombia-Coldeportes, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia, Project 1t4I, Team Type 1 – Sanofi, Utensilnord Named.

Tour of Lombardy: Acqua & Sapone, Androni Giocattoli, Colnago-CSF Inox, Colombia-Coldeportes, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia, Project 1t4I, Utensilnord Named.



