Amstel Gold Race: A passion for Nathan Haas

Image 1 of 4 Nathan Haas was looking strong (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Nathan Haas on the start line and ready for a big day on the bike (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Nathan Haas celebrates a long awaited win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 4 The jersey leaders and Nathan Haas before the start of Stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It has been 31 years since an Australian last won the Amstel Gold Race. In fact, Phil Anderson's win in 1983 would serve as the first and last win for an Australian at the Dutch classic, and Garmin-Sharp's Nathan Haas is chomping at the bit to change that on Sunday, April 20.

The 25-year-old Canberra-native has been enthralled with the first of three Ardennes Classics since he first fell in love with cycling during his mountain biking days.





"Sometimes I have to remind myself that 'No, Nathan, you actually have moments where you are at the same level' but to feel like I get just a sliver of respect from the guys that I feel set the world standard, many of which are fellow Aussies, is pretty damn cool."





As of Thursday morning, Garmin-Sharp is yet to confirm its Amstel Gold Race roster.