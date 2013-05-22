Video: Nathan Haas and Peter Stetina's rules for racing Grand Tours

Image 1 of 4 From one former mountain biker to the next... Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) has a chat to Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start of Stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) tackles the Galibier on Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Peter Stetina leaves Thibaut Pinot behind (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 4 Peter Stetina (Garmin Sharp) proved his climbing ability once again at the end of the day (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

He may have crashed out of the Giro d'Italia during Stage 16, but Nathan Haas and Garmin Sharp teammate Peter Stetina took some time during the second rest day to talk to Cyclingnews about the rigours of a three-week race in this exclusive video.

Riding his first Grand Tour, Haas been learning some important lessons.

"Rule number one," says Stetina, who is riding the Giro for the third time. "Don't throw your race book out on day one just because it's too heavy," pointing at his Australian teammate. Guilty.

In this light-hearted take on the Giro, Haas and Stetina talk through some unexpected moments they've experienced so far.