Video: Nathan Haas and Peter Stetina's rules for racing Grand Tours
Recovering from Hesjedal's withdrawal, anti-biotics and soap
He may have crashed out of the Giro d'Italia during Stage 16, but Nathan Haas and Garmin Sharp teammate Peter Stetina took some time during the second rest day to talk to Cyclingnews about the rigours of a three-week race in this exclusive video.
Riding his first Grand Tour, Haas been learning some important lessons.
"Rule number one," says Stetina, who is riding the Giro for the third time. "Don't throw your race book out on day one just because it's too heavy," pointing at his Australian teammate. Guilty.
In this light-hearted take on the Giro, Haas and Stetina talk through some unexpected moments they've experienced so far.
