Amador breaks collarbone for fifth time in Liège crash

Andrey Amador has been hit with another bout of bad luck after crashing at the final Ardennes classic of 2013, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and was forced to leave the race prematurely with a broken clavicle. The fracture is the fifth time Amador has broken his collarbone and is just another string in his bow of injuries – his most violent back in late 2010 when he was mugged, stabbed and left for dead in his home of Costa Rica.

Amador crashed on a corner leading into the La Redoute climb that was covered in gravel, according to a Movistar release and will now miss starting the Tour of Romandie. His return to competition is not know at this stage but it is assumed his preparation for the Tour de France should not be severely affected.

"I crashed on a curve covered in gravel, said Amador. I tried to slow down but we could not avoid hitting the ground. I have suffered this a number of times before and this is the fifth time I have broken my clavicle. I can now distinguish when I do or don't have a fracture.

"I went to the hospital in Liege and they have followed the immobilisation protocol because we wanted to return to Spain as soon as possible where I can calmly assess my options. I still do not know if the fracture is clean or if an operation will be required. Until tomorrow I cannot say anymore but it is a shame because I have not had any luck with injuries," he added.

A professional since 2009 when he signed for Caisse d'Epargne, Amador's biggest career victory was in Stage 14 at last year's Giro d'Italia where for one of the first times in his career, was he able to enjoy a consistent build-up to a grand tour. That was until his crashed at the one-day race, the Giro del Piemonte and was left with a broken wrist, hand and dislocated finger.

Amador had enjoyed a relatively strong start to the year, finishing 10th at Gent-Wevelgem and also picking up eight overall at Tirreno-Adriatico. His next race will be determined following further medical examination.