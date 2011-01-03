Movistar's Amador in hospital after mugging

Image 1 of 3 Andrey Amador (Image credit: Emmanuel Isnard) Image 2 of 3 Andrey Amador (Caisse d'Epargne) riding the fast downhill towards Palma de Mallorca. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 3 of 3 Andrey Amador (Caisse d'Epargne) leading the breakaway. (Image credit: Franklin Tello)

Andrey Amador of Team Movistar is recovering in hospital after a brutal beating by a group of thugs who attacked him on his last training ride of 2010. The Costa Rican was unconscious for a number of hours and suffered kidney and pulmonary damage.

Amador, 24, was training alone when he was assaulted by two carfuls of individuals, who attacked him after he abandoned his bike, thinking that they wanted to steal it, and tried to get away on foot.

He was unconscious for about six hours near a river, and called his brother when he woke up again later that afternoon, according to biciciclismo.com. “We thought he only had bumps and bruises, but the next morning he began vomiting and had to enter the hospital,” according to his brother Ivan.

Amador is currently at the Hospital Mexico in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose, where he was diagnosed with kidney problems because of the beating, and a pulmonary contusion.

“Every hour that passes he seems to get better,” the team said. “He is conscious, lively, and without complications. His recovery is slow but on track.”

The third-year pro was scheduled to ride the Tour de San Luis, will instead spend his time recovering at home.