Alvarado to chase elite title in cyclo-cross World Championships

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado has chosen to race in the elite women's category at the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Dübendorf, Switzerland after taking home the Dutch national title this weekend.

The Rotterdam native was heartbroken in Denmark last year after being beaten in the women's U23 category by Inge van der Heijden and Fleur Nagengast. The year before she was second to Evie Richards.

The 21-year-old made an impressive leap this season, taking out the European championship title in the U23s and establishing herself as a top elite rider - leading the World Cup, Superprestige and DVV Trofee series.

"After my performance over the past few weeks, we have analyzed everything again," Alvarado said a press release. "I think as a U23 I now get a unique opportunity to compete with the elites for the rainbow jersey. I also want to grab that opportunity with both hands."

It's an extra incentive to race with the elites because there are few U23-only events in which to display a rainbow jersey from that category.

"The idea that I can wear the rainbow jersey for a year if I win also plays a role. That is also different with a possible title in the U23s."

Alvarado beat Annemarie Worst and Lucinda Brand to win the national title in Rucphen this weekend in addition to taking victories in the Koksijde World Cup and the Gieten and Ruddervoorde Superprestige races and four rounds of the DVV Trofee.