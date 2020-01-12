Trending

Del Carmen Alvarado beats Worst for Dutch cyclo-cross title

Vos is second, Kaptheijns is third

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) finished 4th at Koksijde World Cup
Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED) Alpecin - Fenix 0:42:28
2Annemarie Worst (NED) 777 0:11:00
3Lucinda Brand (NED) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:12:00
4Yara Kastelijn (NED) 777 0:13:00
5Marianne Vos (NED) CCC - Liv 0:14:00
6Geerte Hoeke (NED) 2:35:00
7Maud Kaptheijns (NED) Pauwels-Sauzen - Bingoal 2:52:00
8Lindy Van Anrooij (NED) Team 185 3:21:00
9Mascha Mulder (NED) Group Hens - Maes Containers 3:50:00
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (NED) 4:08:00

