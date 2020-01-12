Del Carmen Alvarado beats Worst for Dutch cyclo-cross title
Vos is second, Kaptheijns is third
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (NED) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:42:28
|2
|Annemarie Worst (NED) 777
|0:11:00
|3
|Lucinda Brand (NED) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:12:00
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (NED) 777
|0:13:00
|5
|Marianne Vos (NED) CCC - Liv
|0:14:00
|6
|Geerte Hoeke (NED)
|2:35:00
|7
|Maud Kaptheijns (NED) Pauwels-Sauzen - Bingoal
|2:52:00
|8
|Lindy Van Anrooij (NED) Team 185
|3:21:00
|9
|Mascha Mulder (NED) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|3:50:00
|10
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (NED)
|4:08:00
