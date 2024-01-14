All the winners of the 2023-2024 Cyclocross National Championships

The middle of January is the traditional weekend for the cyclocross national championships across Europe, and dozens of winners were crowned this weekend from Austria to Switzerland.

In Belgium, Eli Iserbyt scored an emotional first victory in the elite men's title race, prevailing in the thick mud in Meulebeke over Joran Wyseure and teammate Michael Vanthourenhout.

The previous day, Sanne Cant brought her tally of consecutive titles to 15 in a closely contested race with Laura Verdonschot.

In the Netherlands, Lucinda Brand had no trouble powering away to the women's title even with a broken nose from last weekend's race in Zonhoven, while Joris Nieuwenhuis led a Baloise-Trek sweep in the men's race.

Clément Venturini fought back from a late mechanical to win the men's title in France, while Hélène Clauzel won her second consecutive championship.

Not all countries hold their championships on the same weekend, however. The United States and Canada held theirs in December so riders could travel to Europe for the World Cups and World Championships, while other countries like Norway and Sweden held their championships earlier in the fall before the worst of the winter weather.

Cyclingnews compiled a complete list of cyclocross champions thanks to our partners at FirstCycling.