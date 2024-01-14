All the winners of the 2023-2024 Cyclocross National Championships

By Laura Weislo
published

From Australia to the USA - all of the men's and women's elite winners

Eli Iserbyt won his long-awaited first Belgian cyclocross title
Eli Iserbyt won his long-awaited first Belgian cyclocross title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The middle of January is the traditional weekend for the cyclocross national championships across Europe, and dozens of winners were crowned this weekend from Austria to Switzerland.

In Belgium, Eli Iserbyt scored an emotional first victory in the elite men's title race, prevailing in the thick mud in Meulebeke over Joran Wyseure and teammate Michael Vanthourenhout.

The previous day, Sanne Cant brought her tally of consecutive titles to 15 in a closely contested race with Laura Verdonschot.

In the Netherlands, Lucinda Brand had no trouble powering away to the women's title even with a broken nose from last weekend's race in Zonhoven, while Joris Nieuwenhuis led a Baloise-Trek sweep in the men's race.

Clément Venturini fought back from a late mechanical to win the men's title in France, while Hélène Clauzel won her second consecutive championship.

Not all countries hold their championships on the same weekend, however. The United States and Canada held theirs in December so riders could travel to Europe for the World Cups and World Championships, while other countries like Norway and Sweden held their championships earlier in the fall before the worst of the winter weather.

Cyclingnews compiled a complete list of cyclocross champions thanks to our partners at FirstCycling.

2023-2024 cyclocross national champions
Header Cell - Column 0 WomenMen
AlbaniaNelia KabetajOlsian Velia
AustraliaKatherine HoskingChristoper Aitken
AustriaNadja HeiglGregor Raggl
BelgiumSanne CantEli Iserbyt
CanadaAva HolmgrenEvan Russell
ChileDaniela Rojas MenesesPatricio Campbell Vilches
CroatiaLarisa BosnjakAnthony Bilic
Czech RepublicKristyna ZemanovaMichael Boros
DenmarkAnn-Dorthe LisbygdBjørn Borreby
EstoniaLaura SanderMarkus Pajur
FinlandHanna HäkkinenAksel Rantanen
FranceHélène ClauzelClement Venturini
GermanyElisabeth BrandauMarcel Meisen
Great BritainAnna KayCameron Mason
GreeceEleftheria GiachouDimitrios Antoniadis
HungaryJanka FarkasMarton Dina
IrelandAliyah RaffertyDean Harvey
ItalySara CasasolaFilippo Fontana
JapanAkari KobayashiHijiri Oda
LithuaniaDaiva RagazinskieneVenantas Lasinis
LuxembourgMarie SchreiberLoïc Bettendorff
NetherlandsLucinda BrandJoris Nieuwenhuis
New ZealandJosie WilcoxCraig Oliver
NorwayMie Bjørndal OttestadMats Tubaas Glende
PolandZuzanna KrzystalaMarek Konwa
PortugalAna Mafalda Sa SantosRoberto Ferreira
RomaniaWendy BuneaPatrick Pescaru
SerbiaBojana JovanovicDusan Veselinovic
SlovakiaViktoria ChladonovaMatej Ulik
SloveniaMarusa SerkeziMihael Stajnar
SpainLucia GonzalezFelipe Orts
SwedenCaroline AnderssonPaul Greijus
SwitzerlandAlessandra KellerTimon Ruegg
United StatesClara HonsingerEric Brunner

