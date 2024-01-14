All the winners of the 2023-2024 Cyclocross National Championships
From Australia to the USA - all of the men's and women's elite winners
The middle of January is the traditional weekend for the cyclocross national championships across Europe, and dozens of winners were crowned this weekend from Austria to Switzerland.
In Belgium, Eli Iserbyt scored an emotional first victory in the elite men's title race, prevailing in the thick mud in Meulebeke over Joran Wyseure and teammate Michael Vanthourenhout.
The previous day, Sanne Cant brought her tally of consecutive titles to 15 in a closely contested race with Laura Verdonschot.
In the Netherlands, Lucinda Brand had no trouble powering away to the women's title even with a broken nose from last weekend's race in Zonhoven, while Joris Nieuwenhuis led a Baloise-Trek sweep in the men's race.
Clément Venturini fought back from a late mechanical to win the men's title in France, while Hélène Clauzel won her second consecutive championship.
Not all countries hold their championships on the same weekend, however. The United States and Canada held theirs in December so riders could travel to Europe for the World Cups and World Championships, while other countries like Norway and Sweden held their championships earlier in the fall before the worst of the winter weather.
Cyclingnews compiled a complete list of cyclocross champions thanks to our partners at FirstCycling.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Women
|Men
|Albania
|Nelia Kabetaj
|Olsian Velia
|Australia
|Katherine Hosking
|Christoper Aitken
|Austria
|Nadja Heigl
|Gregor Raggl
|Belgium
|Sanne Cant
|Eli Iserbyt
|Canada
|Ava Holmgren
|Evan Russell
|Chile
|Daniela Rojas Meneses
|Patricio Campbell Vilches
|Croatia
|Larisa Bosnjak
|Anthony Bilic
|Czech Republic
|Kristyna Zemanova
|Michael Boros
|Denmark
|Ann-Dorthe Lisbygd
|Bjørn Borreby
|Estonia
|Laura Sander
|Markus Pajur
|Finland
|Hanna Häkkinen
|Aksel Rantanen
|France
|Hélène Clauzel
|Clement Venturini
|Germany
|Elisabeth Brandau
|Marcel Meisen
|Great Britain
|Anna Kay
|Cameron Mason
|Greece
|Eleftheria Giachou
|Dimitrios Antoniadis
|Hungary
|Janka Farkas
|Marton Dina
|Ireland
|Aliyah Rafferty
|Dean Harvey
|Italy
|Sara Casasola
|Filippo Fontana
|Japan
|Akari Kobayashi
|Hijiri Oda
|Lithuania
|Daiva Ragazinskiene
|Venantas Lasinis
|Luxembourg
|Marie Schreiber
|Loïc Bettendorff
|Netherlands
|Lucinda Brand
|Joris Nieuwenhuis
|New Zealand
|Josie Wilcox
|Craig Oliver
|Norway
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad
|Mats Tubaas Glende
|Poland
|Zuzanna Krzystala
|Marek Konwa
|Portugal
|Ana Mafalda Sa Santos
|Roberto Ferreira
|Romania
|Wendy Bunea
|Patrick Pescaru
|Serbia
|Bojana Jovanovic
|Dusan Veselinovic
|Slovakia
|Viktoria Chladonova
|Matej Ulik
|Slovenia
|Marusa Serkezi
|Mihael Stajnar
|Spain
|Lucia Gonzalez
|Felipe Orts
|Sweden
|Caroline Andersson
|Paul Greijus
|Switzerland
|Alessandra Keller
|Timon Ruegg
|United States
|Clara Honsinger
|Eric Brunner
