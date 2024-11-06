All-new Lapierre Pulsium endurance bike is lighter, more aero and more aggressive

New seatstays retain the top tube joint but lose their elastomer insert

Lapierre Pulsium 2025
Lapierre says that its all-new fourth generation Pulsium endurance bike is designed to be more sporty and race-oriented than its predecessor. The new Pulsium has a more aggressive geometry and is claimed to be lighter and more aero, as well as adding greater vertical compliance.

Ever since the first generation in 2012, the Pulsium has incorporated Lapierre’s triangulated seatpost cluster, in which the seatstays connect to the top tube rather than the seat tube, with the aim of increasing compliance. 

