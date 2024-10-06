Wild unseen Lapierre gravel bike spotted at Gravel World Championships

By
published

New floating seatstays and front suspension mark out the brand's unseen gravel bike

New Lapierre bike
New unseen Lapierre bike (Image credit: Future / Peter Stuart)

The UCI Gravel World Championships is fast becoming a new hotbed for technical innovation for high-end bikes, encouraging new technology across tyre and suspension systems.

Lapierre was one brand testing the water with new tech at the women's race as a new gravel bike was spotted in the pits.

