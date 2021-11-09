DT Swiss announces all-new aero-optimised ERC wheels

DT Swiss has reshaped the carbon rims of its ERC DICUT endurance wheel range. The second-generation ERC 1100 and 1400 DICUT wheels are a clean sheet design, combining DT’s renowned hub technologies with improved rim aerodynamics.

As has become de rigueur in the best road bike wheels segment, the ERC DICUT carbon wheels have been redesigned with a generous 22mm internal diameter to accommodate tyres up to 32mm in width. Beyond the additional width, these new DT Swiss carbon endurance wheels offer two rim depths: 35- and 45mm. That’s deeper than DT’s existing ERC alloy rims.

Reshaped rims in carbon are only part of the upgraded ERC wheelset story - DT Swiss has also laced these new endurance wheels with aero spokes, connecting to the brand’s proven ratchet hubs.

Image 1 of 3 Even the valve caps get the aero treatment (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 3 The ERC 1100 35 wheelset pictured here weighs just 1,391g (pair) (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 3 Max tyre pressure ratings are printed onto the rim profile (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Ceramic bearings all round

The ERC 1100 DICUT spins on DT’s 180-series hub, featuring the Swiss brand’s EXP ratchet internals. Reducing mechanical friction are SINC ceramic bearings, which should also increase durability, and ERC 1100 DICUT riders have a choice of either DT aero comp II or aero lite II spokes.

Riders who prefer the DT Swiss 240-series hub will find it anchoring the ERC 1400 DICUT wheels, laced with first-generation DT aero comp spokes.

Neither of the new wheelsets will require any propriety tools to open, and both ERC 1100 and 1400 wheels use a 36T ratchet.

Image 1 of 3 The new DT Swiss carbon endurance wheels offer two rim depths: 35- and 45mm (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 3 The generous 22mm internal diameter accommodates tyres up to 32mm in width (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 3 ERC 1100 DICUT riders have a choice of either DT aero comp II or aero lite II spokes (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Pricing and weight

The DT Swiss ERC 1400 wheels are priced at £1,869.98 and there is a 650b option in the 35mm rim depth. Weight ratings are 1,468g for the ERC 1400 35, with the deeper 45 section wheelset coming in at 1,519g.

Upgrade to the more premium ERC 1100 wheels and pricing swells to £2,299.98, with the ERC 1100 35 wheelset lightening to 1,391g, and its 45 aero option at 1,422g. The wheels are rated at a maximum rider weight of 120kg.