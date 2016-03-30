Alexander Kristoff's Canyon Aeroad for the 2016 Tour of Flanders - Video

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has racked up a total of six victories this season and he is hoping to add another one to his tally at Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

The Norwegian is currently racing at the Three Days of De Panne where he won the opening stage and took the first leader's jersey into stage 2. He was third on the day but retained his lead in the overall classification heading into the third stage on Thursday.

Cyclingnews caught up with Kristoff at the start of stage 2 in Zottegem where he spoke about his Canyon Aeroad. He is currently racing on the bike at Three Days of De Panne and he will race on it the Tour of Flanders in four days.