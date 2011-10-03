Aldag moves to Triathlon management company

Rolf Aldag chats at the start. (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com)

Rolf Aldag is moving from cycling to triathlon. He will be Managing Director, Germany, for the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC), which licences and organises the Ironman series of triathlons.

Aldag, 43, has been team manager at HTC-Highroad since 2007. He raced professionally from 1993 to 2005, riding the Tour de France ten times and the World Championships 16 times. He took part in the Olympics twice.

Aldag turned to triathlons when he retired from cycling, completing the Ironman Lanzarote in 2006, qualifying hm for the World Championships.

"Rolf is an exceptional addition to WTC's global management team," said Andrew Messick, CEO, WTC. "He has a lifetime of experience in the endurance sports world and has distinguished himself as a leader and manager. We are confident that under Rolf's leadership, WTC will continue to grow in Germany and across Europe."

"I enjoy triathlon and seeing athletes overcome challenges," said Aldag. "People want to test their limits, and Ironman allows them to do it under the best conditions. I am happy to become part of the WTC family and to help endurance athletes achieve their goals."

Aldag had previously indicated he might leave cycling. “I have interest from some teams, but I have also a very interesting offer from another sport, outside of cycling, in a management position,” he told Cyclingnews last month. He was most persistently rumoured to join Omega Pharma-QuickStep.