Aldag on the verge of deciding his future

Rolf Aldag chats at the start. (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com)

Rolf Aldag is still pondering his future and has revealed that it may be away from cycling. The HTC-Highroad team manager has told Cyclingnews that he would make his decision “in the next few days”.

“I have interest from some teams, but I have also a very interesting offer from another sport, outside of cycling, in a management position,” he said.

Aldag, 43, denied a report that he has accepted a position as technical director at the Omega Pharma-Quickstep team for 2012, saying “I have not decided yet.”

However, he did not rule it out entirely, saying the Belgian team “is a good project which will be joined by many members of team Highroad and of course there is communication between us as I want to see our people succeeding in a different environment as well.”

He expects to make up his mind soon, “because there is a lot of work to do on all different projects.”

If he were to join Omega Pharma-Quickstep, he would meet many familiar faces. his former teammate and HTC-Highroad directeur sportif Brian Holm will be part of the team, while former and current Highroad riders Tony Martin, Bert Grabsch, Frantisek Rabon, Martin and Peter Velits and Gerald Ciolek will ride for the team.

Aldag rode for Team Telekom from 1993 to 2005, and then served in a managerial function for T-Mobile and Highroad from 2006 onwards. The team is stopping at the end of this season, as it was unable to find a new sponsor.