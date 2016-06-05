Trending

Contador on top after Dauphine prologue – Podcast

Spaniard lays down an important marker

Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium after the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.

Alberto Contador celebrates on the podium after the Criterium du Dauphine prologue.
Related Articles

Contador wins brutal Criterium du Dauphine prologue

Criterium du Dauphine prologue highlights - Video

Porte 'explodes' in Criterium du Dauphine prologue time trial

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) laid down an important marker in the prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine, beating Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) over the 3.9 kilometre course.

The team also analyse Froome's form, Pinot's struggle and the strength at Team Sky.