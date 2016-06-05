Contador on top after Dauphine prologue – Podcast
Spaniard lays down an important marker
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) laid down an important marker in the prologue of the Criterium du Dauphine, beating Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) over the 3.9 kilometre course.
The team also analyse Froome's form, Pinot's struggle and the strength at Team Sky.
