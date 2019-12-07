Alberto Contador, Andy Schleck face off in China - Video
Old rivalry revived in 'Ride like a Pro' event
Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck revived their fierce rivalry of years past, going head to head in a race in China on Saturday at the 'Ride like a Pro' expo near Shanghai.
The former Tour de France contenders, rather than soaring up the high mountain roads, were instead competing on tiny children's bikes on a parking lot.
Schleck, who was awarded the victory in the 2010 Tour de France after Contador was disqualified for doping, was slow off the blocks - perhaps hampered by being 10cm (4 inches) taller than Contador - and quickly fell behind.
Contador had plenty of time to celebrate his 'victory'...
The event is part of an amateur Giro d'Italia "Ride like a Pro" is a two-day amateur cycling event.
Enjoy the video below.
@acontadoroficial @andyshleck Competing with children's toys GiroRideLikeaProChina
A photo posted by @giroridelikeaprochina on Dec 7, 2019 at 6:45am PST
