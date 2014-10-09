Gallery: Andy Schleck's cycling career in photos

Image 1 of 63 Andy Schleck in yellow after stage 19 of the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 63 Andy Schleck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Supporters of Andy Schleck at the Tour de France in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 On stage 20 of the 2011 Tour de France, Andy Schleck's substandard time trialing skills lost him the race to Cadel Evans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Andy Schleck enjoys his podium time at the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Andy Schleck attacked solo to win stage 18 of the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 Andy Schleck wins the Galibier stage of the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Andy Schleck in the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 Alberto Contador suffers on the climb in the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Andy Schleck in the mountains jersey at the 2011 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 The Devil cheers on Schleck in the 2011 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 Andy and his brother Frank Schleck lost out to Philippe Gilbert in the 2011 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 Andy Schleck on the attack in the 2011 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 In 2011, Schleck left the team of Bjarne Riis to start up Leopard-Trek (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 Andy Schleck swimming with dolphins in the off-season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 Andy Schleck in the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 In 2011, Andy Schleck raced in the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 Andy Schleck in the USA Pro Challenge in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 Andy Schleck in the 2014 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 Andy and Frank Schleck in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 Andy Schleck was not a factor at the finish of the Alpe d'Huez stage of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Andy Schleck in the 2013 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Andy Schleck in the 2013 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 An Andy Schleck fan in the Tour of Beijing 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 63 When Johan Bruyneel moved in and merged the team with Leopard Trek, the Schleck brothers came together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 63 Andy Schleck in the 2012 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 63 Andy Schleck in the 2012 Fleche Wallonne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 63 At the 2012 Radioshack-Nissan training camp, the fatigue showed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 63 Andy and Frank Schleck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 63 Andy Schleck was voted most aggressive rider at the USA Pro Challenge in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 63 Andy Schleck eventually was declared winner of the 2010 Tour de France after Alberto Contador tested positive for a banned drug (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 63 Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador ended the 2010 Tour de France like this, but Schleck would be awarded the win later (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 63 Andy Schleck in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 63 Andy Schleck follows 2008 Tour champion and teammate Carlos Sastre on the Champs-Elysees (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 63 Andy Schleck on the podium of the 2008 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 63 Andy Schleck in the white jersey in the 2008 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 63 Andy Schleck in the white jersey in the 2008 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 63 Andy Schleck attacks in the 2008 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 63 Andy Schleck dropped out of the 2007 Tour of Germany (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 63 Andy Schleck and teammate Jens Voigt in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 63 Andy Schleck in the best young rider's jersey at the Tour of Germany in 2007 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 63 Andy Schleck finished second overall to Danilo Di Luca in the 2007 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 63 Andy Schleck marks Danilo Di Luca in the 2007 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 63 Andy Schleck in the best young rider's jersey at the 2007 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 63 In 2007, Schleck came third behind Leonardo Piepoli and Danilo Di Luca on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 63 Andy Schleck attacks in the 2009 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 63 In 2009 Andy Schleck won Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 63 Andy Schleck celebrates the stage win of his brother Frank in the 2009 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 63 The final jerseys of the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 63 Andy Schleck won the stage but could not get time on Contador on the Tourmalet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 63 Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck traded blows on the Col du Tourmalet in the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 63 Andy Schleck lost time on stage 15 to Luchon in the 2010 Tour de France when he dropped his chain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 63 Andy Schleck celebrates his maillot jaune in the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 63 Andy Schleck attacks in the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 63 Andy Schleck wins in Morzine in the 2010 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 63 In the 2010 Tour de France, Andy Schleck followed Fabian Cancellara to a big advantage over his rivals on the cobbled stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 63 Andy Schleck went toe-to-toe with Philippe Gilbert in the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 63 Andy Schleck attacks in the 2010 Fleche Wallone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 63 Andy Schleck on the podium, placing 2nd in the 2009 Tour de France behind Alberto Contador and ahead of Lance Armstrong (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 63 Andy Schleck was best young rider in the 2009 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 63 Andy Schleck powers ahead of Alberto Contador atop the Mont Ventoux in the 2009 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 63 Andy Schleck in 2006 with CSC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 63 Andy Schleck dropped his chain in the 2010 Tour de France in a move that almost cost him the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck confirmed his retirement after ten years as a professional cyclist, at a press conference this Thursday.

During his time as a cyclist Schleck rode with only two teams. He spent his formative years with Bjarne Riis and the CSC team, before branching out to the Leopard Trek project (now Trek Factory Racing) where he has been since 2011. Schleck began in the shadow of his elder brother Frank, but first showed promise as a Grand Tour rider in his own right when he finished second in the 2007 Giro d’Italia. His last major success was also arguably his most impressive, when he mounted an audacious attack on the Izoard to take a stage win at the 2011 Tour de France.

Things took a downturn in 2012 when he broke his pelvis in a crash during the 2012 Critérium du Dauphiné and he was forced to skip the Tour de France. After the Dauphiné, Schleck would go onto abandon eight of the next 10 races he started. Since then, the younger of the two Schleck brothers has struggled to re-find his confidence and form in the peloton. His final race was this year’s Tour de France, where he crashed out on stage three, injuring his knee.

In this gallery we look back at Andy Schleck’s career from 2005-2014.