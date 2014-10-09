Cycling reacts to Andy Schleck's retirement

Image 1 of 4 Andy Schleck was not a factor at the finish of the Alpe d'Huez stage of the 2013 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Bryan Vandborg, Christian Vande Velde and Andy Schleck (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 4 Andy Schleck in the 2014 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Andy Schleck in the 2012 Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On Thursday morning Andy Schleck announced his retirement from professional cycling, due to the knee injury he sustained at the Tour de France this summer. After the announcement, friends, teammates and former rivals took to twitter to pay tribute to the 29-year-old. Here are a selection of the reactions.

Frank Schleck

Thx to @andy_schleck we spent great time together on the bike... you know memories are forever.be proud. love you bro. Cu

Alberto Contador

I want to send my best wishes in the new life to a superclass with I've lived my biggest sports challenges#AndySchleck

Jens Voigt - Teammate at CSC

My friend and teammate Andy Schleck just had his press conference and of course i followed it. Andy i support you and always stay your friend… Now you can start new projects and take new challenges! You are a great rider and an ever greater Friend!! @andy_schleck my younger brother!... Best thing is we both know we gonna stay connected and keep doing things together! Friendship beyond our careers.

Chris Horner

Sad to hear about @andy_schleck's retirement. Was great racing with you and all the best in the future!

Stefano Feltrin – Tinkoff-Saxo directeur sportif

sorry to hear @andy_schleck announces retirement due to injury to his knee: Good Luck with Chapter 2 of your life!

Bryan Nygaard – Former team manager

Be proud of all the great things you did @andy_schleck. Best of luck with the next part of your life.

Christian Vande Velde - Teammate at CSC from 2005-2007

#TBT In honor of @andy_schleck the little brother we all live vicariously through. 2005 Tour of Georgia w/ @bvandborg (Brian Vandborg)

Matthew Busche - teammate at Trek Factory Racing

It was a great honor & pleasure being teammates with @andy_schleck. Best of luck in all your future ventures friend!

Fabian Cancellara

I wish you all the best for you next step into normal life @andy_schleck be proud of what you achieved in your sportlife.

Christian Prudhomme, Tour de France director (Speaking to AFP):

“This end leaves regrets because of his inherent talent. Cyrille Guimard was the first person to speak to me about him, and his first glimmers at the Giro suggested a brilliant career. But these past three seasons have been years of incessant crashes and setbacks. He never stopped falling and trying to get back up. Perhaps there was a real rupture in his career after his crash at the Dauphiné in 2012. He impressed me a lot with his victory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and of course also with his stage win on the Galibier. We were entitled to imagine there would be more prestige to follow.”

Richard Virenque (speaking to Le Monde):

“He didn’t do everything he was capable of doing physically. He shone a few years ago but his career was too short for my taste. Every year, the hardest thing for a rider to do is reassess himself. Andy had class. He was a very good climber, a complete rider, but maybe his mentality wasn’t strong enough.”



