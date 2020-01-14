Alaphilippe looks forward to targeting Tour of Flanders – Video

Julian Alaphilippe's dream season in 2019 included wins at Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche and Flèche Wallonne, as well as an extended spell in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, where he also won two stages.

Now, the Deceuninck-QuickStep leader is readying himself for 2020 and a first attempt at the Tour of Flanders – a specialist event that many, including his teammate and former Belgian road race champion Yves Lampaert, nevertheless believe Alaphilippe has the ability to win.

Alaphilippe humbly agrees that he'll try his best at Flanders in the Cyclingnews video above, shot at the team's training camp in Calpe, Spain, last week, but reveals that he's likely to race Gent-Wevelgem the week before in order to gain just a little more experience on the cobbles.

He'll then turn his focus to – and try to keep his form for – the Ardennes Classics, culminating with Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

And the Tour de France? The 27-year-old says he's not about to be targeting the general classification: "Not this year..."

