'Aggressive and opportunistic' – Elisa Longo Borghini ready to start turning the corner on nightmare run at Tour de France Femmes

'The pressure is off after the Giro and we are here hunting stages, not looking at GC, so I’m pretty happy to have this mindset' says the two-time maglia rosa winner

MONTE NERONE, ITALY - JULY 12: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes in the chase group during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 7 a 150km stage from Fermignano to Monte Nerone 1396m / #UCIWWT / on July 12, 2025 in Monte Nerone, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) in pursuit on stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia Women 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last two editions of the Giro d’Italia Women have been a dream come true for Elisa Longo Borghini, but the rider who has now claimed the maglia rosa for two years running can’t say the same of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

“The Tour de France has been a little bit my nightmare race these days,” Longo Borghini told Cyclingnews last month. “In 2023, I didn't finish it because of an infection. In 2024, I eliminated myself before, because I crashed and I wasn't able to walk for five days.”

