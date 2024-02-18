After stunning time trial victory, Evenepoel eyes summit Volta ao Algarve final stage win

Some 200 metres to the finish of the Volta ao Algarve time trial on Saturday a single fan sign stood out in the dense crowd with just two words, ‘Remco Evenepoel’, written on it - as if to remind every rider that crossed the line that no matter how good their times, the defending World Time Trial Champion remained the reference point.

And so it proved: just like two years ago in the Volta ao Algarve, Evenepoel was able to claim both the win, this time by 16 seconds on young challenger Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), and simultaneously move into the overall lead.

Evenepoel’s 2024 Algarve TT advantage was notably smaller than when he inflicted a knock-out 58-second defeat on Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) back in 2022. That said, the much shorter, more technical course - just 22 kilometres long, rather than the 32.2 kilometres of two years ago - could well have been a factor in that particular equation.

In any case, with his closest rival, Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe), now pushed down to 47 seconds overall, barring major disaster Evenepoel should have no problems defending his overall advantage in Sunday’s trek through the Algarve hills, and possibly going for a second stage win, too.

“It feels super-good,” Evenepoel told reporters afterwards when asked how it felt to be back in the lead of the Volta ao Algarve, “I was really motivated for the time trial today.”

“It’s the first one of the year in my beautiful rainbow jersey" - as World Time Trial Champion - "and there were a lot of strong guys here on the startline so I’m super-proud of this.”

It is a very good sign that I can perform like this,” Evenepoel said. “My teammate Mattia Cattaneo advised me not to start too quickly, but I stuck to my tactics. I stayed at a good pace and picked up speed on the stretch where there was a tailwind.”

Powering a 62-tooth chainring, Evenepoel then came through the technical section around Albufeira’s docks without difficulty and continued at a solid pace, he said. Four seconds ahead of Sheffield at the first checkpoint at km 7, with five kilometres to go his margin had quadrupled to 16 and barring disaster, it was all but guaranteed he was going to complete the course as stage winner.

“I got through the harbour unscathed and I paced the last part well. In the end, I went all out from start to finish and there was no doubt whether I should hold back or not," he concluded.

Soudal-QuickStep trainer Koen Pelgrim had said before the time trial that Evenepoel had carried out some minor changes in his position, and the Belgian star confirmed that afterwards.

“Last winter we adjusted my time trial position a bit and I’m sitting a bit lower on the saddle,” he said.

“Together with the mechanics and the performance team, we've made some good progress there, particularly looking ahead to Paris-Nice and the Dauphiné.”

Still warming down as he fielded questions, Evenepoel said that he did not yet know his overall advantage, but he reasoned that after his team’s powerful defence of his options on the previous hilly stage to the Alto do Foia, he knew he could count on some significant support. Nor did he rule out going for a second stage win in 24 hours.

“Having super strong teammates already gives extra motivation and confidence,” Evenepoel told reporters, “so I think the result of today proves even more that we are ready to go for it tomorrow [Sunday] in what will be a very hard stage.”

Asked whom he feared the most in the Malhao, Evenepoel said “All the guys that are still quite close to the yellow are dangerous. Daniel Martinez was really strong on Tuesday, so he’ll probably try again, and I think he won there already. Bora and Visma will have good plans for the race, but we have to focus on ourselves, and go for it again.”

On course to equal the record of three Algarve wins that has been held for 40 years by local rider Belmiro Silva, Evenepoel pointed out, too, that if he did win overall, he would have taken three overall victories in just three participations. “And after winning in the Figuera Champions Classic as well, that’ll mean I’ve won all my races in this country,” he added.

“It is very important to start the season like that, it’s always good for the head at this point in the year, and it shows we’ve done some good work over the winter.”