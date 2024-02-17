Wout van Aert tests new time trial position at Volta ao Algarve

Wout van Aert was expected to go head-to-head with Remco Evenepoel in the first time trial of the Olympic year at the Volta ao Algarve but the two riders had very different results.

While Evenepoel stormed to victory in the 22.2km time trial in Albufeira and donned the leader's jersey heading into the final stage, Van Aert finished a full minute slower than his Belgian rival.

Van Aert made no excuses for the relatively lacklustre ride, saying he hasn't put a focus on the time trial yet.

"I'm getting used to the position," he said. "I think I liked it today. And it was good test but yeah, the legs still need to improve."

The Belgian had a much higher hand position than he used when he finished fifth behind Evenepoel at last year's World Championships in Scotland.

Belgium is investing tens of thousands of Euros into developing a more aerodynamic skinsuit for both riders using 3D mannequins to test in the air tunnel.

However, Van Aert has more important immediate goals in the Classics and has not been training specifically for the time trial yet, but that will change after Paris-Roubaix when he shifts his focus to the Giro d'Italia.

"I could feel that [lack of TT training] but that's not even excuse - it's everyone's job to prepare the fullest," Van Aert said. "It was my own indecision so yeah, no regrets. I gave my all and this was the result."

"I'm not disappointed. Towards the Giro of course, we will put way more focus on this."

Van Aert appears to have no problem with his form after winning the bunch sprint on stage 3, and is still positioned well in the general classification in fourth, 1:18 behind Evenepoel heading into the final stage to the Alto do Malhão.