'A reflection of trust and belief' - Kim Le Court signs two-year extension with AG Insurance-Soudal

By
published

'There's been a lot of pressure on my shoulders, but I'm incredibly happy that it all worked out' says Giro stage winner

Kimberley Le Court
Kimberley Le Court (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Le Court has committed to another two years with AG Insurance-Soudal after experiencing one of the best seasons of her professional cycling career. 

The reigning Mauritian national champion in the time trial and road race completed her first season with the team this year and will continue with the WorldTour programme through to the end of 2026, calling her recent extension a 'reflection of trust and belief'.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.