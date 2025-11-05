'A new lease of life' – Valentin Paret-Peintre explains how Remco Evenepoel's departure could be positive for Soudal-QuickStep

Frenchman eyeing freedom to lead in week-long stage races and the Giro or Vuelta next season

PREMILHAT, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium - White best young jersey and Valentin Paret-Peintre of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step prior to the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 2 a 204.6km stage from Premilhat to Issoire / #UCIWT / on June 09, 2025 in Premilhat, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Paret-Peintre and Evenepoel linked up in several stage races this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep rider Valentin Paret-Peintre has said that Remco Evenepoel's move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will "inevitably reshuffle things" at the Belgian squad next season, but highlighted the potential positives of the change.

French climber Paret-Peintre was signed by the team last off-season to help Evenepoel at the Tour de France as the team sought to strengthen around their Grand Tour leader.

However, he and the other riders brought on board as climbing domestiques – including Mikel Landa and Ilan Van Wilder – will now have greater freedom to chase their own goals in 2026.

