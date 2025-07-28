'A hell of a journey and a hell of a farewell Tour' - Geraint Thomas emotional after his final Tour de France

By published

39-year-old Welshman reflects on his career and the current generation after reaching Paris

PARIS - CHAMPS-ELYSEES, FRANCE - JULY 27: Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 21 a 132.3km stage from Mantes-la-Ville to Paris - Champs-Elysees / #UCIWT / on July 27, 2025 in Paris - Champs-Elysees, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas finishes his final Tour de France in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was escorted over the finish line of his final Tour de France by a group of riders keen to show their respect and allow the 39-year-old Welshman a final moment in the spotlight.

Thomas described his final Tour de France as "a hell of a journey and a hell of a farewell Tour," capturing the pain and emotions of his 14 Tour rides and his final ride.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

