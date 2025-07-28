'A hell of a journey and a hell of a farewell Tour' - Geraint Thomas emotional after his final Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was escorted over the finish line of his final Tour de France by a group of riders keen to show their respect and allow the 39-year-old Welshman a final moment in the spotlight.

Thomas described his final Tour de France as "a hell of a journey and a hell of a farewell Tour," capturing the pain and emotions of his 14 Tour rides and his final ride.

He made his debut at the Tour in 2007, when he was 21 and the race started in London. He was still a track rider, hoping to explore a professional career and ride the Classics. He followed in Bradley Wiggins' footsteps and became a GC rider and won the Tour in 2018, finishing on the podium again in 2019 and 2022.

"I was the youngest rider in the Tour in 2007 and this year I was the oldest," Thomas told British race broadcaster TNT.

"To do 14 is unreal really, one hell of a journey."

Thomas finished 58th overall in Paris, over three hours down on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but he was just happy to have made it to the finish. The rain-soaked final stage, with the dangers of the new Montmartre, reflected Thomas' thoughts on this year's Tour, the attitudes of the new generation of Tour riders and on his career.

"It was horrific – the worst last stage I’ve ever done, but at the same time, that last lap was the best last lap I’ve ever done. So you’ve got to take positives and negatives, like anything in life," Thomas said after the huge crowds on Montmartre shouted his name.

"I think the final stage summed up my Tour, to be honest. It was in pieces, there was a lot going on today with the rain and everything, and it kind of reflected my mood.

"I’m super happy it’s done. I’m happy with my decision to retire as well because the race and the physical aspect is one thing, but I feel like everything else has changed in the sport.

"It’s not just that people are training better and are more dialled, it just feels more chaotic in the peloton. It’s like a game of chicken, and no one wants to move. Maybe it’s more of a young man’s sport these days, and I’m too old. It’s a good time to stop."

Thomas no doubt enjoyed the Ineos end-of-Tour celebrations in Paris.

The British team won two stages thanks to Thymen Arensman but were also in the headlines after head carer David Rozman was sent home from the Tour after the International Testing Agency (ITA) began an investigation into alleged messages he sent to convicted doping doctor Mark Schmidt in 2012 and 2013.

"Both David and the Team will, of course, cooperate with the ITA and any other authority," Ineos said in a statement. "The team reiterates its zero-tolerance policy and is unable to comment further at this time."

Thomas is expected to take up a key role in the Ineos team management when his racing career ends at the Tour of Britain.