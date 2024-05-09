‘A day to see the back of’ - Geraint Thomas unscathed through Giro d’Italia gravel stage

By
published

Briton remains second overall after Ineos Grenadiers step up pace in finale on sixth day

Team Ineos' British rider Geraint Thomas is pictured prior the 6th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 180 km between Torre del lago Puccini and Rapolano Terme, on May 9, 2024 in Viareggio. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) had his sights on stage 6's race plan on Thursday (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

As the dust billowed across the finale of the much-feared sterrato stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia, race leader Tadej Pogačar never looked to be in trouble. But there could be no doubt, either, that rather than UAE Team Emirates, Geraint Thomas' Ineos Grenadiers was the squad with the firmest control of the favourites’ peloton.

Rather than arrange for an attack by the Welshman, Thomas himself explained later, the hard work from his teammates Thymen Arensman and Magnus Sheffield was designed to keep Thomas out of trouble and set things up for stage 1 winner Jhonatan Narvaez for the final climb.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.