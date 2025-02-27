'Where the serious business starts' - Stefan Küng heads to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on usual voyage of discovery

By
published

Swiss all-rounder certain he'll be ready for the Classics, but not in full form yet

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Classics and time trial specialist Stefan Küng heads into the Opening Weekend this Saturday for his ninth participation in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - meaning the 31-year-old has had more than enough visits to the race startline in Gent to know that it's never too wise to make too many predictions about what can happen.

It's not just that Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will likely be the Groupama-FDJ racer's only Classic before Paris-Nice. More to the point, every year when Omloop comes around, experienced racers like Küng are all too aware of how dramatically Omloop raises the bar in terms of condition and form demands compared to what's come before in the season.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

