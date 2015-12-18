Trending

A closer look at the Canyon//SRAM kit and bikes - Video

Vox Women get a close-up view of the colourful team colours

Canyon//SRAM multi-coloured kit was designed by Rapha

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
2016 Canyon//SRAM racing kit from Rapha

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Canyon//SRAM's new racing kit for 2016

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Tiffany Cromwell sports the new Canyon//SRAM racing kit for 2016

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)
Canyon//SRAM will sport a colourful kit designed by Rapha in 2016

(Image credit: Canyon SRAM)

On Friday, new women’s team Canyon//SRAM revealed their new kit and bikes for 2016. The kit, made by Rapha, and the team’s Canyon bikes are predominantly black but have been hit with plenty of colour.

The Canyon//SRAM team was created from the ashes of the Velocio-SRAM team with former DS Ronny Lauke taking over managment of the new set-up.

The team’s 2016 line-up includes Tiffany Cromwell, Lisa Brennauer, Trixi Worrack, Elena Cecchini, Hannah Barnes, Mieke Kroger, Alexis Ryan of the USA, Barbara Guarischi and Alena Amialiusik.

Take a closer look at the Canon//SRAM team kit and their Canyon bikes in this video and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.