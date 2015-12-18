A closer look at the Canyon//SRAM kit and bikes - Video
Vox Women get a close-up view of the colourful team colours
On Friday, new women’s team Canyon//SRAM revealed their new kit and bikes for 2016. The kit, made by Rapha, and the team’s Canyon bikes are predominantly black but have been hit with plenty of colour.
The Canyon//SRAM team was created from the ashes of the Velocio-SRAM team with former DS Ronny Lauke taking over managment of the new set-up.
The team’s 2016 line-up includes Tiffany Cromwell, Lisa Brennauer, Trixi Worrack, Elena Cecchini, Hannah Barnes, Mieke Kroger, Alexis Ryan of the USA, Barbara Guarischi and Alena Amialiusik.
Take a closer look at the Canon//SRAM team kit and their Canyon bikes in this video and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
