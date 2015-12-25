5 of the world's most exclusive road bikes - video

Cipollini's stunning NK1K

Bikeradar takes a look at five of the most exclusive (and expensive) road superbikes coming out in 2016.

Their list kicks off with Lightweight’s collaboration with Audi on the €17,500 Audi Sport Racing Bike, featuring Lightweight’s Urgestalt frame and Meilenstein carbon clinchers, topped with a custom Selle Italia saddle made from the same nappa leather used in Audi’s R8 supercar.

Bringing some Italian flair to the party is Colnago’s collaboration with another car marque, in this case Ferrari, though there’s only a small prancing horse on the chainstays to indicate that. Elsewhere there’s a bright lime-green paint job and, perhaps surprisingly, a Dura-Ace groupset rather than Campagnolo’s Super Record.

