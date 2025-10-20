2028 Tour de France set for June start to avoid Los Angeles Olympic clash, Luxembourg and Prague contenders for early Grand Départ

By published

July Olympics impacts 2028 cycling calendar

Overall winner UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (C) wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey, second-placed Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (L), and third-placed Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team&#039;s German rider Florian Lipowitz (R) celebrate on the podium after the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-Ã‰lysees, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The men's 2028 Tour de France will reportedly start on June 23, a week earlier than usual, to ensure leading riders can finish the Grande Boucle and compete in the road race at the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Luxembourg has emerged a favourite to host the 2028 Grand Départ, with Prague also a contender despite the Tour starting outside of France in Barcelona in 2026 and Edinburgh in 2027. Slovenia is reportedly targeting the Grand Départ of the 2029 or 2031 Tour, perhaps to coincide with the final years of Tadej Pogačar's career.

​​According to L’essentiel, Luxembourg hopes to host three stages of the 2028 Tour, paying a fee of between eight and nine million Euros. Tour organiser ASO is expected to make a final decision in the spring of 2026. Tour director Christian Prudhomme has already visited Luxembourg and received the official dossier for the bid. Prague is a major rival due to Czech car manufacturer Škoda being a long-time race sponsor.

Luxembourg hosted Tour Grand Départs in 1989 and 2002 and the race last visited the nation in 2017.

2028 would mark the 100th anniversary of Nicolas Frantz’s second Tour victory and the 70th anniversary of Charly Gaul's victory in 1958.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.