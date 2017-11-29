2018 Giro d'Italia route unveiled in Milan - Gallery

Image 1 of 37 Tom Dumoulin, Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali at the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 37 Tom Dumoulin walks on stage at the 2018 Giro presentation (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 3 of 37 Vincenzo Nibali, former two-time winner, on stage at the 2018 Giro presentation (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 4 of 37 Former two-time winner of the Giro d'Italia, Vincenzo Nibali walks on stage at the 2018 route presentation (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 5 of 37 Former Italian rider Francesco Moser attends the presentation of the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 6 of 37 Alberto Contador at the 2018 Giro presentation (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 7 of 37 Giro d'Italia director Mauro Vegni (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 8 of 37 Former Italian rider Felice Gimondi looks on during the presentation of the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 9 of 37 Defending champion of the Giro d'Italia Tom Dumoulin touches the trophy (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 37 Crowds gather at the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 37 The Giro d'Italia trophy at the 2018 event presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 37 Defending champion Tom Dumoulin attends the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 37 2018 Giro d'Italia presented in Milan (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 37 Tom Dumoulin with the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 15 of 37 Tom Dumoulin, Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 16 of 37 Alberto Contador at the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 17 of 37 Fabio Aru walks out on stage at the 2018 Giro presentation (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 18 of 37 Fabio Aru attends the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 19 of 37 2017 Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin sits on stage at the 2018 event announcement (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 20 of 37 2017 Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 21 of 37 Tom Dumoulin showing his rivals who's name is on top of the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 22 of 37 Tom Dumoulin won the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 23 of 37 Chris Froome (Team Sky) announces he will compete in the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 37 Tom Dumoulin, Fabio Aru and Vincenzo Nibali with the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 37 Tom Dumoulin won the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini) Image 26 of 37 Contador, Dumoulin, Aru and Niabli on stage at the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 27 of 37 Urbano Cairo (President RCS - Media Group) and Virginia Raggi (Mayor of Rome) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 28 of 37 Cycling's biggest names attend the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 29 of 37 Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru, Mauro Vegni (RCS Sport), Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin attained the 2018 Giro d'Italia reveal (Image credit: Bettini) Image 30 of 37 Ivan Basso attends the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 31 of 37 2018 Giro d'Italia presented in Milan (Image credit: Bettini) Image 32 of 37 Ofer Sachs (Israeli Ambassador in Italy) - Virginia Raggi (Mayor of Rome) at the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 33 of 37 Tom Dumoulin and Fabio Aru at the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation in Milan (Image credit: Bettini) Image 34 of 37 Tom Dumoulin and Fabio Aru answer questions on stage at the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 35 of 37 Former Giro winner Alberto Contador attends the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 36 of 37 2018 Giro d'Italia presented in Milan (Image credit: Bettini) Image 37 of 37 Defending champion Tom Dumoulin points to his name on the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Organisers of the Giro d'Italia revealed the 2018 route in Milan on Wednesday, confirming the 21 days of racing between the Old City of Jerusalem and the finale in Rome on May 27. Defending champion Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) headlined the list of riders attending the presentation.

Although he was in attendance, Dumoulin could not confirm his participation in the 101st edition of the Grand Tour. He noted that he had just seen the route details, along with everyone else, and that he needed to study the course before deciding to participate.

Also on stage were two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali (2013 and 2016), who also did not confirm his participation, two-time winner Alberto Contador (2008 and 2015), who retired, and 2015 Giro runner-up Fabio Aru. The four stood on stage together around the prestigious trophy and answered questions from the event's host.

Read more on this article

In the audience were former Italian racers Felice Gimondi, who won all three Grand Tours during his career, and Francesco Moser, a former Giro d'Italia winner.

Chris Froome was not in attendance but made a special appearance on the big screen via video message to confirm his participation in the 2018 Giro d'Italia.

Click through the gallery above to view photos of the 2018 Giro d'Italia presentation.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.