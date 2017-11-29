Rivals react to Chris Froome's Giro d'Italia bid

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador joined Fabio Aru, Vincenzo Nibali and 2017 winner Tom Dumoulin at the Giro d'Italia route presentation (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome leads Team Sky in 2018 (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 5 Team Sunweb riders celebrate on the final Giro podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fabio Aru in his Italian national colours (Image credit: RCS) Image 5 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates his win at the Taiwan KOM Challenge (Image credit: Taiwan Cyclist Federation)

As Chris Froome (Team Sky) confirmed the rumours that he will line up for the 101st Giro d'Italia when the race rolls out of Jerusalem on May 4, his potential rivals for the final maglia rosa in Rome took note.

Team Sunweb's Tom Dumoulin, who won the race in 2017, joined two-time Giro winner Vincenzo Nibali [2013 and 2016] and 2015 Giro runner-up Fabio Aru in saying the four-time Tour de France winner's participation would elevate the level of the race, but all three held their own cards close their chests.

"Froome is the biggest Grand Tour rider in the world at the moment, so it means a lot for the Giro," Dumoulin, who revealed he's still deciding if he will defend his 2017 title. "A new race means a new route and a new start."

Nibali, who also has not revealed if he will ride the Giro, said Froome is one of the greats.

"He won the last four Tours and the Vuelta," the Italian said. "His presence will honour the race. He'll be one of the biggest riders to beat and so mean a huge challenge. He's also got one of the strongest teams."

Read more on this article

Aru, who has won three Giro stages, finishing second overall in 2015 and third in 2014, said Froome, who hasn't ridden then Giro since he was disqualified in 2010, will find plenty of challenges in the Italian Grand Tour.

"Chris is a great rider and will make the Giro even more special," Aru said. "But there are always a lot of champs at the Giro, and so he won't be alone."

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.