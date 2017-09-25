2017 World Championships elite men's road race highlights - Video
Historic treble for Sagan in Bergen
On Sunday, Peter Sagan joined a select group when he won the 2017 World Championships road race in Bergen, becoming one of five men to win the title three times and the first to win it three times in a row.
Related Articles
Sagan: I'm not in my best shape after my sickness
World Championships: Trentin not satisfied with fourth behind Sagan
Matthews thwarted by Sagan once again at Worlds
Sagan: I don't know, maybe it's karma that I won
Gaviria: The strongest rider won, I can only congratulate Peter Sagan
Alaphilippe: I wasn't the strongest because I do not win
Worlds: Swift provides timely reminder of his class
Worlds: Van Avermaet and Gilbert come up short
Sagan timed his run to the line to perfection, holding off Alexander Kristoff (Norway) in a photo finish, with Michael Matthews (Australia) rounding out the podium.
Julian Alaphilippe (France) lit up the final lap but had to settle for tenth place, while Matteo Trentin (Italy) was the first rider to miss the medals.
Watch how it all unfolded in the highlights video above, and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy