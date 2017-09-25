2017 World Championships elite men's road race highlights - Video

Peter Sagan and Alexander Kristoff go head to head for the world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On Sunday, Peter Sagan joined a select group when he won the 2017 World Championships road race in Bergen, becoming one of five men to win the title three times and the first to win it three times in a row.

Sagan timed his run to the line to perfection, holding off Alexander Kristoff (Norway) in a photo finish, with Michael Matthews (Australia) rounding out the podium.

Julian Alaphilippe (France) lit up the final lap but had to settle for tenth place, while Matteo Trentin (Italy) was the first rider to miss the medals.

