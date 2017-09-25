Bergen World Championships photo highlights - Gallery

Image 1 of 53 Peter Sagan throughly enjoying himself on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 53 Norwegian fans and their flags (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 Is a pirate ship the best way to watch a bike race? The Bergen World Championships promised to be one of the more scenic editions of the premier event and duly delivered. The first Worlds held in Norway since Olso in 1993 also provided memorable and historic racing with Peter Sagan's third consecutive title on Sunday the final act.

Starting with the men and women's team time trial, the Bergen and Norwegian fans packed the roadside with vocal and visual support for the riders. It was Sunweb taking the win in both races and setting up a week of Dutch dominance. Italy's junior women's squad then took centre stage with Elena Pirrone confirming her talent on the world stage.

Tom Dumoulin and Annemiek van Vleuten continued the Dutch success in Bergen with the time trial titles as the crowds again came out in support of the riders. The Mont Floyen finale to the men's time trial was unlike anything is seen before at the Worlds for a race against the clock and has set the new standard for the event.

The road races saw even great numbers of fans along the Bergen circuit with Norwegian flags adding the colourful spectacle. The noise and number of fans were in stark contrast to the Doha 2016 Worlds.

Cyclingnews has put together a gallery of some of the best photos from the week of racing. Click or swipe through the gallery above for a close look at the photos.