2017 UCI Road World Championships junior men's time trial start times

Norwegian Andreas Leknessund last rider off

Andreas Leknessund on top step of the podium with Julius Johansen claiming silver and Sébastien Grignard the bronze

The individual time trials at the 2017 Bergen Worlds continue Wednesday morning with the junior men's race. Last year's gold and silver medallists, Brandon McNulty (USA) and Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), have moved into the U23 ranks in 2017 and reversed their medal positions in Bergen Tuesday.

With the majority of the 2016 top-ten moving into the U23 ranks this season, the race is one of the more open individual titles in Bergen. Junior European champion Andreas Leknessund (Norway) will be the last rider to start and is considered a pre-race favourite. Julius Johansen (Denmark), second to Leknessund at the Euros, is the penultimate starter and is expected to challenge for the medals. Sebastien Grignard (Belgium) is also seen as a potential medallist. Leknessund will start the time trial at 13:30:30.

The first of the 78 riders to start is Aymen Merdj (Algeria) who will leave the start house at 11:35. There are 90-second intervals between the following riders.

The junior men's time trial will be followed by the elite women who tackle the same 21.1km course.

Start Times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Times
1Aymen Merdj (Algeria)11:35:00
2Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)11:36:30
3Olav Hjemsaeter (Norway)11:38:00
4Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)11:39:30
5Schalk Van Der Merwe (Namibia)11:41:00
6Romas Zubrickas (Lithuania)11:42:30
7Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)11:44:00
8Kaden Hopkins (Bermuda)11:45:30
9Mikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)11:47:00
10Abdellah Loukili (Morocco)11:48:30
11Linus Kvist (Sweden)11:50:00
12Mitchell Wright (Australia)11:51:30
13Nikita Martynov (Russian Federation)11:53:00
14Charles-Etienne Chretien (Canada)11:54:30
15Ben Hamilton (New Zealand)11:56:00
16Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)11:57:30
17Fred Wright (Great Britain)11:59:00
18Mario Gamper (Austria)12:00:30
19Richard Holec (Czech Republic)12:02:00
20Riley Sheehan (United States Of America)12:03:30
21Leon Heinschke (Germany)12:05:00
22Samuele Manfredi (Italy)12:06:30
23Florentin Lecamus Lambert (France)12:08:00
24Alaeddine Cherhabil (Algeria)12:09:30
25Ben Walsh (Ireland)12:11:00
26Damian Papierski (Poland)12:12:30
27Ryan Terry (South Africa)12:14:00
28Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)12:15:30
29Luka Sagadin (Slovenia)12:17:00
30Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium)12:18:30
31Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)12:20:00
32Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)12:21:30
33Soren Waerenskjold (Norway)12:23:00
34Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)12:24:30
35Melki Mohamed Aziz (Tunisia)12:26:00
36Wachirawit Saenkhamwong (Thailand)12:27:30
37Mohamed Rayes (Syrian Arab Republic)12:29:00
38Stephen Alberto Belle (Seychelles)12:30:30
39Valentin Vasiloiu (Romania)12:32:00
40Charl Du Plooy (Namibia)12:33:30
41Kestutis Vaitaitis (Lithuania)12:35:00
42Kristers Ansons (Latvia)12:36:30
43Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Spain)12:38:00
44Daniil Turuk (Belarus)12:39:30
45Matthew Oliveira (Bermuda)12:41:00
46Ivan Orlov (Azerbaijan)12:42:30
47Jose Eduardo Autran Carrillo (Chile)12:44:00
48Kiflom Gebreselassie (Ethiopia)12:45:30
49Dylan Redy (Mauritius)12:47:00
50Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia)12:48:30
51Mohammed Medrazi (Morocco)12:50:00
52Christoffer Wall (Sweden)12:51:30
53Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)12:53:00
54Sebastian Berwick (Australia)12:54:30
55Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)12:56:00
56Gleb Kugaevski (Russian Federation)12:57:30
57Graydon Staples (Canada)12:59:00
58Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand)13:00:30
59Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)13:02:00
60Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)13:03:30
61Tobias Bayer (Austria)13:05:00
62Fernando Islas Lopez (Mexico)13:06:30
63Shoi Matsuda (Japan)13:08:00
64Vojtech Sedlacek (Czech Republic)13:09:30
65Kendrick Boots (United States Of America)13:11:00
66Juri Hollmann (Germany)13:12:30
67Antonio Puppio (Italy)13:14:00
68Alexis Renard (France)13:15:30
69Xeno Young (Ireland)13:17:00
70Filip Maciejuk (Poland)13:18:30
71Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)13:20:00
72Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)13:21:30
73Daan Hoole (Netherlands)13:23:00
74Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)13:24:30
75Sebastien Grignard (Belgium)13:26:00
76Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)13:27:30
77Julius Johansen (Denmark)13:29:00
78Andreas Leknessund (Norway)13:30:30

 