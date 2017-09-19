2017 UCI Road World Championships junior men's time trial start times
Norwegian Andreas Leknessund last rider off
The individual time trials at the 2017 Bergen Worlds continue Wednesday morning with the junior men's race. Last year's gold and silver medallists, Brandon McNulty (USA) and Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), have moved into the U23 ranks in 2017 and reversed their medal positions in Bergen Tuesday.
With the majority of the 2016 top-ten moving into the U23 ranks this season, the race is one of the more open individual titles in Bergen. Junior European champion Andreas Leknessund (Norway) will be the last rider to start and is considered a pre-race favourite. Julius Johansen (Denmark), second to Leknessund at the Euros, is the penultimate starter and is expected to challenge for the medals. Sebastien Grignard (Belgium) is also seen as a potential medallist. Leknessund will start the time trial at 13:30:30.
The first of the 78 riders to start is Aymen Merdj (Algeria) who will leave the start house at 11:35. There are 90-second intervals between the following riders.
The junior men's time trial will be followed by the elite women who tackle the same 21.1km course.
Start Times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Times
|1
|Aymen Merdj (Algeria)
|11:35:00
|2
|Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kazakhstan)
|11:36:30
|3
|Olav Hjemsaeter (Norway)
|11:38:00
|4
|Thanakhan Chaiyasombat (Thailand)
|11:39:30
|5
|Schalk Van Der Merwe (Namibia)
|11:41:00
|6
|Romas Zubrickas (Lithuania)
|11:42:30
|7
|Dzianis Mazur (Belarus)
|11:44:00
|8
|Kaden Hopkins (Bermuda)
|11:45:30
|9
|Mikayil Safarli (Azerbaijan)
|11:47:00
|10
|Abdellah Loukili (Morocco)
|11:48:30
|11
|Linus Kvist (Sweden)
|11:50:00
|12
|Mitchell Wright (Australia)
|11:51:30
|13
|Nikita Martynov (Russian Federation)
|11:53:00
|14
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Canada)
|11:54:30
|15
|Ben Hamilton (New Zealand)
|11:56:00
|16
|Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland)
|11:57:30
|17
|Fred Wright (Great Britain)
|11:59:00
|18
|Mario Gamper (Austria)
|12:00:30
|19
|Richard Holec (Czech Republic)
|12:02:00
|20
|Riley Sheehan (United States Of America)
|12:03:30
|21
|Leon Heinschke (Germany)
|12:05:00
|22
|Samuele Manfredi (Italy)
|12:06:30
|23
|Florentin Lecamus Lambert (France)
|12:08:00
|24
|Alaeddine Cherhabil (Algeria)
|12:09:30
|25
|Ben Walsh (Ireland)
|12:11:00
|26
|Damian Papierski (Poland)
|12:12:30
|27
|Ryan Terry (South Africa)
|12:14:00
|28
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)
|12:15:30
|29
|Luka Sagadin (Slovenia)
|12:17:00
|30
|Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium)
|12:18:30
|31
|Gleb Brussenskiy (Kazakhstan)
|12:20:00
|32
|Johan Price-Pejtersen (Denmark)
|12:21:30
|33
|Soren Waerenskjold (Norway)
|12:23:00
|34
|Daniil Nikulin (Ukraine)
|12:24:30
|35
|Melki Mohamed Aziz (Tunisia)
|12:26:00
|36
|Wachirawit Saenkhamwong (Thailand)
|12:27:30
|37
|Mohamed Rayes (Syrian Arab Republic)
|12:29:00
|38
|Stephen Alberto Belle (Seychelles)
|12:30:30
|39
|Valentin Vasiloiu (Romania)
|12:32:00
|40
|Charl Du Plooy (Namibia)
|12:33:30
|41
|Kestutis Vaitaitis (Lithuania)
|12:35:00
|42
|Kristers Ansons (Latvia)
|12:36:30
|43
|Guillermo Garcia Janeiro (Spain)
|12:38:00
|44
|Daniil Turuk (Belarus)
|12:39:30
|45
|Matthew Oliveira (Bermuda)
|12:41:00
|46
|Ivan Orlov (Azerbaijan)
|12:42:30
|47
|Jose Eduardo Autran Carrillo (Chile)
|12:44:00
|48
|Kiflom Gebreselassie (Ethiopia)
|12:45:30
|49
|Dylan Redy (Mauritius)
|12:47:00
|50
|Victor Alejandro Ocampo Giraldo (Colombia)
|12:48:30
|51
|Mohammed Medrazi (Morocco)
|12:50:00
|52
|Christoffer Wall (Sweden)
|12:51:30
|53
|Hamza Mansouri (Algeria)
|12:53:00
|54
|Sebastian Berwick (Australia)
|12:54:30
|55
|Arthur Kluckers (Luxembourg)
|12:56:00
|56
|Gleb Kugaevski (Russian Federation)
|12:57:30
|57
|Graydon Staples (Canada)
|12:59:00
|58
|Oscar Elworthy (New Zealand)
|13:00:30
|59
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland)
|13:02:00
|60
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain)
|13:03:30
|61
|Tobias Bayer (Austria)
|13:05:00
|62
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Mexico)
|13:06:30
|63
|Shoi Matsuda (Japan)
|13:08:00
|64
|Vojtech Sedlacek (Czech Republic)
|13:09:30
|65
|Kendrick Boots (United States Of America)
|13:11:00
|66
|Juri Hollmann (Germany)
|13:12:30
|67
|Antonio Puppio (Italy)
|13:14:00
|68
|Alexis Renard (France)
|13:15:30
|69
|Xeno Young (Ireland)
|13:17:00
|70
|Filip Maciejuk (Poland)
|13:18:30
|71
|Veljko Stojnic (Serbia)
|13:20:00
|72
|Jason Oosthuizen (South Africa)
|13:21:30
|73
|Daan Hoole (Netherlands)
|13:23:00
|74
|Nik Cemazar (Slovenia)
|13:24:30
|75
|Sebastien Grignard (Belgium)
|13:26:00
|76
|Igor Chzhan (Kazakhstan)
|13:27:30
|77
|Julius Johansen (Denmark)
|13:29:00
|78
|Andreas Leknessund (Norway)
|13:30:30
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy