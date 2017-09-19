2017 UCI Road World Championships junior men's time trial start times

Andreas Leknessund on top step of the podium with Julius Johansen claiming silver and Sébastien Grignard the bronze (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The individual time trials at the 2017 Bergen Worlds continue Wednesday morning with the junior men's race. Last year's gold and silver medallists, Brandon McNulty (USA) and Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), have moved into the U23 ranks in 2017 and reversed their medal positions in Bergen Tuesday.

With the majority of the 2016 top-ten moving into the U23 ranks this season, the race is one of the more open individual titles in Bergen. Junior European champion Andreas Leknessund (Norway) will be the last rider to start and is considered a pre-race favourite. Julius Johansen (Denmark), second to Leknessund at the Euros, is the penultimate starter and is expected to challenge for the medals. Sebastien Grignard (Belgium) is also seen as a potential medallist. Leknessund will start the time trial at 13:30:30.

The first of the 78 riders to start is Aymen Merdj (Algeria) who will leave the start house at 11:35. There are 90-second intervals between the following riders.

The junior men's time trial will be followed by the elite women who tackle the same 21.1km course.

Start Times