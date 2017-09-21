2017 UCI Road World Championships elite men's time trial highlights - Video

Tom Dumoulin with Primoz Roglic and Chris Froome on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A day after Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten won her first elite time trial title at the UCI Road World Championships, compatriot Tom Dumoulin claimed a second gold medal for the Netherlands.

The pre-race favourite delivered on his status to continue his best season to date that has also included Giro d'Italia victory and the Worlds team time trial won on Friday. The Sunweb rider beat Primoz Roglic, who had the fastest time up Mount Fløyen, by 57 seconds with Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana champion Chris Froome in third place at 1:21 minutes.

A crash saw Rohan Dennis' medal aspirations go up in smoke when in contention for the podium but regardless, Dumoulin again proved himself as the premier time triallist in the peloton. Confirmed by his maiden rainbow jersey.