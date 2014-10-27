Trott trumps Vos at Revolution round one

Image 1 of 2 Laura Trott beats Marianne Vos (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 2 of 2 Ben Swift and Alex Dowsett do battle (Image credit: Luke Webber)

Laura Trott showed her form as the reigning Olympic champion, as she swept the boards in the Omnium during the opening round of the Revolution track series. The Wiggle-Honda rider claimed victory in all six events to beat Katie Archibald (GB) and Olympic road race champion Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv).

Trott kicked things off with a win in the Scratch race during the Friday afternoon session. The extra session has been brought in for this season, after it was tested in the final round of the last series when the event was given UCI status. Although, the Omnium was not one of the events handing out UCI points. Helped by teammate Elinor Barker, who held Vos down on the sprinters’ line, Trott won by a clear bike’s length in the opening event.

The two went head-to-head once again in the 3km individual pursuit, with the British rider almost making the catch and beating her rival by more than nine seconds. This would set the theme for the weekend, however Vos’ poorer performances in the pursuit and 500 metre time trial allowed rising star Archibald to steal second place.

Also in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London were WorldTour riders Ben Swift (Team Sky) Alex Dowsett (Movistar) – who made a guest appearance for the (Telegraph All Stars). The pair duked it out in scratch Race, with Swift outsprinting Dowsett for victory to earn himself some UCI points, which could prove vital if he chooses to ride the track at 2016 Olympics.

Swift also took second in the points race and the inaugural ‘longest lap’ competition, after being beaten by Adam Blythe. Also known as the Marymoor crawl, the event sees riders forced to track stand until the bell goes where they must sprint for a lap. Swift was caught out by the NFTO rider, who moves to Orica-GreenEdge this winter.

“I was expecting a countdown on the big screen” said Swift. “ I had a tactic to stay back and then move slowly to the line with 10 seconds to go but this backfired when I realised we weren’t meant to know when the gun would fire to start the race. Adam got the jump on me and it was hard on the legs sprinting after such a long track stand. I enjoyed it though, it was a fun race.”

The next round will be held in Manchester on November 2.