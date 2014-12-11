2014 Cyclingnews Reader Poll: Paris-Roubaix voted best one-day race
Tour of Flanders and Liege-Bastogne-Liege complete top three
For the second year running, Paris-Roubaix has been voted the best one-day race of the year in the Cyclingnews reader poll having received over half of the votes. The cobbled classic was a clear readers' favourite in 2014 as it attracted almost four times as many votes as Tour of Flanders in second place with 15.63%. The 100th edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege was voted as the third best race of the year by just over 7% of readers.
Michał Kwiatkowski's World Championships win in Ponferrada was next on the list with Milan San-Remo rounding out the top five one-day races as voted by readers.
The 2014 edition Paris-Roubaix was won by Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) with a late solo attack, after the penultimate sector of cobbles, that took him clear of a group that included all the race favourites. A lack of cooperation and hesitation in the chasing group benefited Terpstra who described the win as a "dream." John Degenkolb won the sprint for second place while Fabian Cancellara continued his amazing consistency in the monuments to finish third; the 12th race in succession where he finished third or better.
The only other race to receive more than 10% of the vote, Cancellara won back-to-back Tour of Flanders' a week before Roubaix after a thrilling finale and final sprint in which the Swiss rider beat Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) to the line.
The trio were joined by Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) after Cancellara and Vanmarcke had forced a selection on the Kwaremont but the experience of Cancellara was telling as he feigned exhaustion to receive a free ride from Vanmarcke before pulling away and adding a third trophy to the cabinet.
Just one women's race made it into the top ten this year with Ronde van Drenthe being voted the ninth best one-day race with 1.28% of the vote. The opening round of the women's World Cup was won by Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) who out-smarted Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) in the two-woman sprint finale.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paris-Roubaix
|55.51%
|2
|Tour of Flanders
|15.63%
|3
|Liege-Bastogne-Liege
|7.48%
|4
|World Championships elite men's road race
|6.00%
|5
|Milan-San Remo
|5.26%
|6
|Strade Bianche
|4.11%
|7
|Tour of Lombardy
|2.39%
|8
|Paris-Tours
|1.31%
|9
|Ronde van Drenthe (Women's World Cup)
|1.28%
|10
|Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
|1.05%
