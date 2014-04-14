Gallery: Paris-Roubaix 2014 podium bikes

Image 1 of 24 After an exceptionally long and hard day, the bikes of Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing, left), Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep, center), and John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano, right) can finally rest (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 24 Niki Terpstra's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Specialized S-Works Roubaix SL4, just minutes after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 24 Giant-Shimano team bike sponsor Giant will certainly be happy about John Degenkolb's recent results (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 24 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) started Paris-Roubaix on this Giant Defy Advanced SL, complete with huge 30mm-wide Dugast tubulars (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 24 Traditional-bend bars for John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 24 As John Degenkolb's (Giant-Shimano) brake calipers were adjusted on the wide rims with the quick-release in the open position, additional inline quick-releases are installed for faster wheel changes (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 24 John Degenkolb's (Giant-Shimano) PRO Vibe 7S handlebars are double-wrapped. Also strapped on are Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 climbing and sprint shift buttons and a single top-mount brake lever (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 24 Spartacus was hoping for a win today but ended up third (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 24 Luck alone can't bring a rider across the finish line at Paris-Roubaix in first place (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 24 While Fabian Cancellara's (Trek Factory Racing) bikes are often dressed in gold accents, today he left Compiègne with red anodized jewelry on his Trek Domane Classics (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 24 Nice and clean before the start (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 24 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) may not have won Paris-Roubaix this time around but you know he'll be back again in 2015 (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 24 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) finished Paris-Roubaix on a spare bike and there was no time to transfer over his SRM PowerControl 7 computer head. In fact, this spare bike isn't even equipped with a mount for one (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 24 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) crossed the line on Dugast Paris-Roubaix tubulars (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 24 Huge 30mm-wide FMB/Specialized tubulars for Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 24 Niki Terpstra's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) SRAM Red 22 rear derailleur is covered with dust and grime right after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 24 The 30mm-wide FMB/Specialized tubulars barely fit through the rear end of Niki Terpstra's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Specialized S-Works Roubaix SL4 (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 24 A single layer of Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix tape for Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 24 Niki Terpstra's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Garmin Edge 500 computer displays just a few pieces of key information (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 20 of 24 A healthy layer of dust covers Niki Terpstra's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Specialized S-Works Roubaix SL4 after his win at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 24 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won Paris-Roubaix with a daring attack just a few kilometers before the finish (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 22 of 24 This was Niki Terpstra's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) 'desk' for just over six hours today (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 23 of 24 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) earned himself a superb second-place at Paris-Roubaix aboard a Giant Defy Advanced SL (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 24 of 24 John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) is just 25 years old and in fantastic form this season, winning at Gent-Wevelgem and finishing second at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

This year's Paris-Roubaix served up a thrilling finish with Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) successfully attacking an elite group just a few kilometers outside of the hallowed velodrome. John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) won the group sprint that followed for second, and three-time winner Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) would cap off the podium. Here's a look at the bikes they used today.

Niki Terpstra's Specialized S-Works Roubaix SL4

Specialized's marketing department is surely having a field day today as Terpstra's win marks the company's sixth win at Paris-Roubaix since 2008. Terpstra rode the same S-Works Roubaix SL4 model as teammate and four-time winner Tom Boonen, which features the same smooth ride as on stock bikes but with a more aggressive 'Pro' geometry that's both longer and lower than what's available in stores.

Key component highlights include a 30mm-wide FMB/Specialized rear tubular tire and a 28mm-wide front – both mounted to Zipp 303 carbon wheels – a SRAM Red 22 group with Specialized S-Work carbon crankarms, a Zipp bar, stem, and seatpost, a Specialized Chicane saddle, Look KéO Blade 2 pedals, and Tacx Tao bottle cages.

John Degenkolb's Giant Defy Advanced SL

German rider Degenkolb gave Giant's Defy Advanced SL its second consecutive second-plate finish at Paris-Roubaix. Just as with the Specialized Roubaix and Trek Domane, the Defy Advanced SL is the Giant's dedicated 'endurance' bike and features a slightly tamer geometry and a smoother ride than the full-blown TCR road racing model.

Degenkolb's bike was dressed head-to-toe in Shimano with a Dura-Ace Di2 9070 electronic transmission (including both climbing and sprint supplemental shifter buttons), 35mm-deep Dura-Ace carbon tubular wheels, Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals, and a PRO cockpit.

Degenkolb started in Compiègne with 30mm-wide, file-tread Dugast tires, an SRM power meter, and a single right-hand top-mounted rear brake lever but a mechanical late in the race forced him on to a spare bike. That one was equipped with a standard Dura-Ace crank, more aggressively treaded – but slightly narrower – Dugast Paris-Roubaix tubulars, and no additional lever.

Both bikes, however, used an extra set of inline quick-releases on the brakes to provide the maximum range of adjustment on both wide- and narrow-profile wheels while still allowing for quick wheel changes regardless.

Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane Classics

We've already covered Cancellara's Trek Domane Classics in a full-blown pro bike feature so we won't rehash too much here. It's worth noting nonetheless, though, that 'Spartacus' subbed his usual gold anodized accents for red on race day, including the Nokon cable housing and the aluminum-bodied SRM PowerControl 7 computer head. The latter may have been just window dressing at the start, though, as he finished with a grey plastic version.