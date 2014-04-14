Gallery: Paris-Roubaix 2014 podium bikes

Niki Terpstra's Specialized S-Works Roubaix SL4 Specialized's marketing department is surely having a field day today as Terpstra's win marks the company's sixth win at Paris-Roubaix since 2008. Terpstra rode the same S-Works Roubaix SL4 model as teammate and four-time winner Tom Boonen, which features the same smooth ride as on stock bikes but with a more aggressive 'Pro' geometry that's both longer and lower than what's available in stores.
Key component highlights include a 30mm-wide FMB/Specialized rear tubular tire and a 28mm-wide front – both mounted to Zipp 303 carbon wheels – a SRAM Red 22 group with Specialized S-Work carbon crankarms, a Zipp bar, stem, and seatpost, a Specialized Chicane saddle, Look KéO Blade 2 pedals, and Tacx Tao bottle cages.
John Degenkolb's Giant Defy Advanced SL German rider Degenkolb gave Giant's Defy Advanced SL its second consecutive second-plate finish at Paris-Roubaix. Just as with the Specialized Roubaix and Trek Domane, the Defy Advanced SL is the Giant's dedicated 'endurance' bike and features a slightly tamer geometry and a smoother ride than the full-blown TCR road racing model.
Degenkolb's bike was dressed head-to-toe in Shimano with a Dura-Ace Di2 9070 electronic transmission (including both climbing and sprint supplemental shifter buttons), 35mm-deep Dura-Ace carbon tubular wheels, Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals, and a PRO cockpit.
Degenkolb started in Compiègne with 30mm-wide, file-tread Dugast tires, an SRM power meter, and a single right-hand top-mounted rear brake lever but a mechanical late in the race forced him on to a spare bike. That one was equipped with a standard Dura-Ace crank, more aggressively treaded – but slightly narrower – Dugast Paris-Roubaix tubulars, and no additional lever.
Both bikes, however, used an extra set of inline quick-releases on the brakes to provide the maximum range of adjustment on both wide- and narrow-profile wheels while still allowing for quick wheel changes regardless.
Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane Classics We've already covered Cancellara's Trek Domane Classics in a full-blown pro bike feature so we won't rehash too much here. It's worth noting nonetheless, though, that 'Spartacus' subbed his usual gold anodized accents for red on race day, including the Nokon cable housing and the aluminum-bodied SRM PowerControl 7 computer head. The latter may have been just window dressing at the start, though, as he finished with a grey plastic version.
