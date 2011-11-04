2012 season already started for UCI's America Tour

Marc De Maar (Netherlands Antilles) won the Pan Am Games road race (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The 2011-2012 UCI America Tour has been underway for more than a month now, with two races already having been run. Jose Eriberto Rodrigues of Brazil leads the early rankings, as does his native country.

The first race of the new season was a new race, the Tobago Cycling Classic. The win here went to Ricardo Zoidl of the Austrian Continental team RC Arbo Gourmetfein Wels. The 23-year-old won the mass sprint on the first stage and while he lost the lead on stage three, he took it back on the fourth and final stage.

The second race of the season was the Tour do Brasil Volta Ciclistica de São Paulo-Internacional was held October 16 -23, with the overall win going to Rodrigues. Although he did not win any of the eight stages, he took the leader's jersey in the fourth stage and held it until the end.

The third race of the season is the Tour of Bolivia, with the start being overshadowed by a coach crash which injured several riders.

The Panamerican Games are not part of the UCI's America Tour, but many riders participate in both. This year's road race was won by Mark De Maar of the Netherlands Antilles/Curacao on a two-man sprint against Miguel Ubeto Aponte of Venezuela, who last year won the America Tour ranking. Third place went to Alberto Alcoloa of Cuba.

Marlon Aliro Perez Rango won the Panamerican time trial, ahead of Matias Medici (Argentina) and Carlos Oyarzun (Chile).