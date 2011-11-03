Coach crash overshadows build up to Vuelta a Bolivia

Bolivia will provide a tough test for the riders (Image credit: Wilbert Bonné)

The build up to the forthcoming Vuelta a Bolivia, which begins tomorrow, has been overshadowed by a coach crash that resulted in injuries to two riders.

Race organisers stated that the coach overturned after picking up competitors from Santa Cruz airport 540km east of the capital city La Paz. Argentine rider Augustin Ledezma is definitely out of the race after sustaining injuries to his ribs, while Mexico's Alberto Donizetti Vasquez faces a race against time to be cleared fit after injuring his neck.

The 10-stage race covers 1,619km and runs from tomorrow through to the climax on 13 November.