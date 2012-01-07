2012 New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup launches

Samuel Blenkinsop (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The 2012 edition of the long running New Zealand national mountain bike series launches this weekend in Queenstown. This first round of the 2012 New Zealand MTB Cup brings the country's best downhill competitors and a host of international visitors together for the first time since the end of February last year. And the 200-plus competitors will be breaking in a new venue on the face of the Remarkables in the bustling holiday destination of Queenstown to celebrate on January 8 and 9.





The cross country events bring another dimension to the series, all being UCI categorised, and attracting a number of big name international athletes to join the cream of New Zealand's fastest racers, all chasing valuable ranking points in Olympic qualification year.





The series works around New Zealand's flagship event, the national championships on January 27-29 in Nelson. The Oceania Championships will also take place on March 9-11 in Rotorua.





NZ MTB Cup Downhill

January 8-9: Round 1 - Queenstown

January 13-14: Round 2 - Dunedin

January 20-21: Round 3 - Mt Hutt

February 11-12: Round 4 - Rotorua

February 17-18: Round 5 - Wellington

February 24-25: Round 6 - Napier



NZ MTB Cup Cross Country

January 15: Round 1 - Dunedin

January 22: Round 2 - Christchurch

February 19: Round 3 - Wellington

February 26: Round 4 - Napier

2012 New Zealand Mountain Bike National Championships

January 27-29: Nelson

2012 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships

March 9-11: Rotorua

For more info on any of the above events, visit www.mtbnz.org.