New Zealand names mountain bike Worlds team

30 riders headed to Switzerland

Eventual winner Rosara Joseph from New Zealand in action during the women's elite cross country.

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Justin Leov races to fourth

(Image credit: John Cosgrove)

Mountainbike NZ and BikeNZ announced the New Zealand national team for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Champery, Switzerland, from August 30 to September 4.

The 30 strong team includes elite, under 23 and under 19 team members. Rosara Joseph will lead the cross country contingent while the downhill team is being lead by a quartet of elite athletes who have been regular World Cup podium and top 10 performers this year: Brook MacDonald, Sam Blenkinsop, Cam Cole and Justin Leov.

The full team will assemble in Italy for the final World Cup and heading into the Worlds. Its riders will race the Val di Sole World Cup on August 20-21.

New Zealand team for UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Cross Country
Elite men: Carl Jones
Elite women: Rosara Joseph, Karen Hanlen
Under 23 men: Dirk Peters, Brad Hudson, Sam Shaw
Under 23 women: Katie O'Neill, Samara Sheppard
Under 19 men: Anton Cooper, Mathew Waghorn, Nigel McDowell, Tom Bradshaw, Tom Filmer

Four cross
Elite men: Daniel Franks