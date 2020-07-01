100% launches Speedcraft XS sunglasses aimed at youth and female riders

Riders with slighter facial features can now have all the performance of 100% Speedcraft cycling sunglasses with a more secure fit thanks to the all-new Speedcraft XS.

The Californian brand has recognised that youth and female riders might require a Speedcraft frame of smaller dimensions for superior comfort.

Reacting to this demand, the Speedcraft XS is a new addition to 100%’s product portfolio, bringing eye protection and enhanced vision to a broader audience of users.

Whilst all the proven Speedcraft features remain in place, the new XS derivative is 15% smaller than a conventional Speedcraft. As a reference statistic, the XS weighs 27g, compared to a standard Speedcraft’s 35g.

For those riders who desire the performance of a 100% Speedcraft, but have been unable to find a secure frame fit, this new XS variant has great potential.

Like other 100% cycling sunglasses, it has thermoplastic elastomer contact points for both the temple and nose pads, providing a precise balance between comfort and secure fit ergonomics.

The Speedcraft XS is being marketed in five different colourways and features 100%’s robust cylindrical shield visor lens structure. This design allows for superior peripheral vision and debris protection, whilst also incorporating ventilation ports in the lens to prevent fogging.

If you are seeking to protect the vision of a promising young rider in the family or find your adult facial features incompatible with most standard frame options, the Speedcraft XS might be exactly what you need.

Available with a standard lens treatment at $135, there are also multilayer Mirror and HiPer lens versions of the new Speedcraft XS on offer, for $155 and $175 respectively.

The HiPer lens is used by Peter Sagan and provides enhanced depth perception and detail recognition whilst riding, by amplifying both colour luminosity and overall scene contrast.