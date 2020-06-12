100% introduce Belgian Waffle Ride optics

You don’t need to be Belgian or like waffles, to enjoy the latest 100% product collaboration. Although a strong gravel racing instinct might help.

The American cycling apparel and safety brand has partnered with that most cheeky gravel bike racing series, the Belgian Waffle Ride (BWR).

For the past nine years, few events have embraced the suffering that is gravel biking at its most punishing – and rewarding – than the BWR.

Each BWR is gravel racing at its purest, with none of the three events scheduled for this year, routing less than 138-miles in a day. Unlike Belgium, climbing gradients are severe, with two of the BWRs topping out at 12 000ft of vertical.

BWR organisers expect 4000 riders to race its Triple Crown of gravel this season, with the first race in Asheville (North Carolina), then Cedar City (Utah) and finishing in San Diego.

Organisers promise authentic gravel racing routes, with water crossings and adequate technicality delivered by rocky sections. If you are pondering a 2” tyre upgrade for your gravel bike, the BWR races would certainly justify that casing size rolling in your gravel bike’s frame.

Deep into a challenging gravel training ride or race, we all occasionally channel that inner Flandrien. And 100% is making sure you have an optically appropriate style to go with your BWR campaign, whether training, racing or socialising.

The iconic Belgian national cycling colours – red, yellow and baby blue - have been applied to four of 100%’s popular cycling optic frames. Whether you prefer to ride with a Speedcraft, S2 or S3, all three now feature a limited edition BWR variant. For post-ride socialising or casual wear, Hudson is the fourth 100% optic now available in the BWR style.

Beyond the striking colourway, these BWR limited edition optics are also distinguished by a Flemish lion graphic, applied to the lens edge, and BWR logo atop each frame.

Pricing for the 100% BWR riding optics are $195 for all performance styles (Speedcraft, S2 and S3), whilst the Hudson retails for $150. All models are available from 100percent.com.